Ravens Top Offseason Needs

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens are heading into an uncertain offseason.

They have several key players eligible for free agency.

The Ravens also finished the year with 19 players on IR and it's still too early to tell how those injured players will be able to contribute next season.

"As a coach, you look at the roster, but from a bigger-picture standpoint, you’ve got to understand the cap ramifications of all those guys, the contract issues," Ravens coach John Harbaugh said. "Can you get somebody else in free agency? Is there going to be a cap casualty? Is this a good area in the draft? Who are we going to get in the draft and at what spot?

"So, those are the things you really spend a lot of time looking at – in terms of prioritizing how you spend that money – and that’s something that [executive vice president & general manager] Eric [DeCosta], and [executive vice president] Ozzie [Newsome], [vice president of football administration] and Nick [Matteo] and the crew, [senior vice president of football operations] Pat [Moriarty], they all do that. So, we’ll see how it plays out.”

Still, the Raves are going to have some glaring holes on the roster.

Here are their biggest needs heading into the offseason: