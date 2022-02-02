Skip to main content

Ravens Top Offseason Needs

Baltimore has numerous free agents and injuries to overcome.

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens are heading into an uncertain offseason.

They have several key players eligible for free agency.

The Ravens also finished the year with 19 players on IR and it's still too early to tell how those injured players will be able to contribute next season. 

"As a coach, you look at the roster, but from a bigger-picture standpoint, you’ve got to understand the cap ramifications of all those guys, the contract issues," Ravens coach John Harbaugh said. "Can you get somebody else in free agency? Is there going to be a cap casualty? Is this a good area in the draft? Who are we going to get in the draft and at what spot? 

Read More

"So, those are the things you really spend a lot of time looking at – in terms of prioritizing how you spend that money – and that’s something that [executive vice president & general manager] Eric [DeCosta], and [executive vice president] Ozzie [Newsome], [vice president of football administration] and Nick [Matteo] and the crew, [senior vice president of football operations] Pat [Moriarty], they all do that. So, we’ll see how it plays out.”

Still, the Raves are going to have some glaring holes on the roster.

Here are their biggest needs heading into the offseason:

USATSI_15418551
4
Gallery
4 Images

USATSI_17478824
News

Ravens Top Offseason Needs

55 seconds ago
USATSI_17302185
News

A Look at How Ravens Wide Receivers Performed

15 hours ago
USATSI_17387215
News

Ravens Determined to Cut Down on Injuries

20 hours ago
USATSI_17345517
News

Lamar Jackson Almost Ready To Resume Working Out

Feb 1, 2022
USATSI_12889141
News

Ravens Forging Ahead With Greg Roman

Jan 31, 2022
USATSI_16976647 (1)
News

Ravens Guard Kevin Zeitler Was One of Best Free Agents Signings in 2021

Jan 31, 2022
USATSI_17302127
News

Ravens Potential Salary-Cap Casualties in 2022

Jan 31, 2022
USATSI_17442592 (1)
News

A Look at Top Free-Agent Defensive Lineman, Edge Rusher for Ravens

Jan 30, 2022