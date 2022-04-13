Skip to main content

Ravens Top Priorities in 2022 NFL Draft

Baltimore has always prioritized draft to add playmakers

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens GM Eric DeCosta has some major holes to fill on the current roster.

True to the Ravens' core philosophy, they are going to try and meet most of these challenges in the upcoming NFL draft.

Baltimore's biggest areas of need are:

  • Cornerback
  • Defensive line, 
  • Edge rusher
  • Offensive line

The Ravens could also take a quarterback as insurance against not finalizing a deal with Lamar Jackson, according to SI's Connor Orr:

"We’ll get to the last position there in a minute. But first: Baltimore wins on defense by overwhelming offensive lines. Even though Don Martindale is no longer the defensive coordinator, it seems that directive will stay the same. In a division with the most sacked-quarterback in the NFL (Burrow), Mitch Trubisky and Watson, who held the ball at a Russell Wilson–like number back in 2019, they will rush extra defenders and try to force game-changing turnovers. The plan there is clear: Find more pass rushers, and find corners who can hang in man coverage even when quarterbacks extend the play.

The Ravens still have some work to do on the offensive line, and as Lamar Jackson approaches the final season of his rookie contract without an extension offer in hand, the Ravens must be prepared for the worst-case scenario. All sides are telling us to remain calm right now, but there are so many ways this entire situation could get dicey. Jackson could get hurt. The Ravens could play poorly. Jackson could get a bad taste in his mouth negotiating for himself. The list goes on.

The Ravens punished the NFL by getting a QB no one thought could succeed late in the first round a few years ago. Could they try to do it again to guard themselves from disaster?"

Looking around the AFC North, here are the biggest needs for the rest of the teams.

Cincinnati Bengals

Tight end, interior offensive line, cornerback, linebacker

Pittsburgh Steelers

Quarterback, inside linebacker, cornerback, offensive line, defensive line

Cleveland Browns

Wide receiver, edge rusher, interior defensive line, tight end

