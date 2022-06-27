Skip to main content

Ravens Have NFL's Top-Ranked Secondary Heading Into 2022 Season

Baltimore added solid playmakers this offseason.

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens have three former first-round picks at cornerback — Marlon Humphrey, Marcus Peters and newly signed Kyle Fuller.

All three have made the Pro Bowl over their careers.

Each of them has the ability to change the complexion of the game. The key now is to stay on the field.

Baltimore also signed another safety Marcus Williams, who is a ball hawk. 

The Ravens also added playmakers in the draft with safety Kyle Hamilton and cornerbacks Jalyn Armour-Davis and Demarion Williams. 

As a result, the Ravens have the No. 1 ranked secondary heading into the 2022 season by Pro Football Focus.

Here's PFF's breakdown:

There are a lot of complete secondaries around the NFL, making the Tier 1 rankings a toss-up in a number of ways. The Ravens simultaneously have some of the most question marks heading into 2022 from a health perspective while also possessing the highest-end elite potential. Four of their five starters have earned top-10 grades at their respective positions at some point over the past four seasons. And this list doesn’t even include rookie first-rounder Kyle Hamilton, who will undoubtedly factor in heavily.

The other top-tier secondaries are: 

No. 2. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

No. 3. Cleveland Browns

No. 4. Green Bay Packers

No. 5. Miami Dolphina

No. 6. Buffalo Bills

No. 7. New Orleans Saints

No. 8. Los Angeles Chargers

Marcus Peters and Marlon Humphrye celebrate a turnover. 

Peters suffered a season-ending knee injury in training camp and missed the entire 2021 season. However, he is expected to come back fully healthy 

Humphrey went down with a season-ending pectoral injury in Week 13 at Pittsburgh. Humphrey has already participated in the voluntary workouts and mandatory minicamp. 

Fuller missed the entire 2016 season with a knee injury. However, he's mostly durable and played in 16 games from 2014 to 2015, and then from 2017 through 2021.

The addition of Fuller gives the Ravens more flexibility in the secondary. Fuller is the top option at nickel back, but the team can also move Humphrey inside where he is dominant. 

