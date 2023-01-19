Ravens Have Tough Decision to Make With Marcus Peters

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Marcus Peters is eligible to hit the free-agent market.

Even though he has been hampered by injuries for the past two seasons, he is still a top-tier cornerback.

Peters also has been a solid fit in the Ravens' defense so the team might want to bring him back.

However, Peters could have other suitors.

Since entering the NFL in 2015, Peters leads the league in total takeaways (42), interceptions (32), interceptions-return yards (822),interceptions-return touchdowns (6), and defensive touchdowns (7).

His 92 passes defensed are tied for the NFL's fourth most and his 10 fumble returns are tied for the NFL's fifth most since 2015. Peters' three postseason interceptions are tied for the most in the NFL since entering the league in 2015.

"Marcus has been a big part of what we've been doing, no matter what his role has been, throughout the whole season," Ravens defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald said. "He sits right in front of me in defensive team meetings, and he's a guy that brings a lot of energy. When he's out there, and when he's with the guys, it definitely brings a boost to the team."

Peters has a market value of $19.8 million for two years, according to Spotrac.

That's certainly a deal many teams can absorb, so the Ravens might be tempted to offer him an extension.

In addition to his on-field prowess, Peters has also given back to the community, He was the Ravens' winner of this year's Ed Block Courage Award, voted on by his teammates.

"It's a huge honor," Peters said. "When you think about football, it's about your teammates and coaches. We've been through a lot here with injuries over the last couple of years. I was down last year, but I worked my butt to get back and I had my teammates' support. They saw me working. It's a blessing."