August 28, 2021
Report: Ravens Trade Offensive Lineman Greg Mancz to Dolphins

Baltimore stocking up on draft picks.
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens are trading offensive lineman Greg Mancz to the Dolphins for a late-round draft pick, according to the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. 

It's the second trade Baltimore made this week.

On Friday, the Ravens traded rookie fifth-round pick Shaun Wade to the New England Patriots for a seventh-round pick in 2022 and a 5th-round pick in 2023.

Mancz was signed to Baltimore’s practice squad on Jan. 12, 2021, prior to the team’s divisional playoff against the Buffalo Bills. Mancz then signed a Reserve/Future contract with the Ravens in January. 

Mancz missed a couple of training camp practices for undisclosed reasons and he faced an uphill battle to make Baltimore's final 53-man roster. 

As a result, the trade made sense for both teams. 

In 2019, Mancz played in nine regular-season games, including one start, and both postseason contests primarily on special teams and as a reserve offensive lineman. Houston’s offense ranked No. 9 in rushing (125.6 ypg) and eighth in third-down conversion percentage (43.5%).

Dolphins co-offensive coordinator George Godsey was the Texans' quarterbacks coach over Mancz’s first two seasons in Houston.

He originally signed with the Texans as an undrafted rookie free agent in May 2015. 

— This story will be updated.

