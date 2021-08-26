Ravens Trade Rookie Fifth-Rounder Shaun Wade to Patriots

OWINGS MILLS, Md, — The Ravens traded rookie fifth-round pick Shaun Wade to the Patriots a seventh-round pick in 2022 and a 5th-round pick in 2023.

Baltimore has a deep secondary and Wade became expendable.

This means cornerback Chris Westry has a solid chance to make the final roster. Nigel Warrior, who moved from safety to cornerback, also had a chance to make the team.

In 2019, Wade started all 14 games as a third-year sophomore for Ohio State and finished with 26 tackles, four tackles-for-loss, one interception, two forced fumbles and eight pass breakups.

Last season, Wade was voted a team captain had a lingering turf toe injury that hampered his season. He still managed to record 35 tackles, four pass breakups and two interceptions, including one that he returned for a touchdown in a seven-point win over Indiana. He was named a consensus All-American and the Buckeyes’ first-ever Big Ten defensive back of the year as a result.

At 6-foot-1, 191 pounds, Wade is a physical player. He put up impressive numbers during his Pro Day when he ran a 4.43-second 40-yard dash and posted a 37.5-inch vertical jump and a 10-foot-3 broad jump.

"I've had a chip on my shoulder since the 2020 season ended, and the things that I've been through," Wade said. "I'm always going to have a chip on my shoulder regardless. I know what I can do. They know I have first-round talent and I know I have first-round talent. Right now it's just putting it on the field and showing it every day. I had a lot of things going on, family situations, injuries, surgeries, turf toe, knee problems, people dying."

He'll now look to leave his mark in New England.