Ravens Training Camp Confidential: Jackson Looks Sharp

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Lamar Jackson was noticeably more muscular and had more pace on his throws during the Ravens' first day of training camp.

Jackson controlled the offense and did not appear to be hampered by the ankle injury that kept him out four games last season.

The key for Jackson is to stay healthy and the added muscle should help. The Ravens are still looking to finalize a long-term deal with him and the hope is they can reach an agreement sooner than later.

Put Me In Coach

Running back J.K. Dobbins was one of six players to start training camp on the PUP list. However, Dobbins was on the field in his practice uniform and appeared to implore coach John Harbaugh to put him in drills.

Harbaugh said Dobbins will practice when he's cleared by doctors.

Left tackle Ronnie Stanley was also on the field in short but appeared to be walking without a limp. Stanley has been out most of the past two seasons with an injured left ankle. The hope is that he will be ready for the regular-season opener.

The other players on the PUP list are outside linebacker Tyus Bowser, starting cornerback Marcus Peters, running back Gus Edwards and safety Ar'Darius Washington.

Wide Receivers Shine

Wide receiver Devin Duvrenay had an impressive day with a couple of acrobatic receptions. In one instance, he ripped the ball away from a defender and ran upfield.

Rashod Bateman also looked smooth running his routes and also made several deft catches down the sideline. He is poised to have a breakout season after becoming Jackson's No. 1 target at wide receiver after the trade of Marquise Brown to the Arizona Cardinals.

Tylan Wallace also looked solid with several receptions in the middle of the field.

Ravens Will Honor Ferguson

Harbaugh said the team will likely wear something on their uniform — a patch or sticker — to honor linebacker Jaylon Ferguson, who died last month. He wants the players to decide how to honor him.

Oweh Back on the Field

Outside linebacker Odafe Oweh was a full participant in team drills for the first time after being limited in the spring practices. Oweh underwent shoulder surgery after the season and looked fully healthy.