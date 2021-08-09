Ravens Training Camp Day 10: Ronnie Stanley Returns, Lamar Sharp Again

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens got a pleasant surprise when Ronnie Stanley returned to practice for the first time since breaking his ankle last season.

Stanley was limited in drills, but it was a good sign that he will be ready for the regular-season opener in Las Vegas.

"He’s very much on schedule,” coach John Harbaugh said.

In October, the Ravens signed Stanley to a five-year extension, which keeps the All-Pro under contract through the 2025 season. The deal is worth $98.75, which makes him the second-highest-paid left tackle at $19.75 million per year.

Staley was playing in the final year of his rookie deal and was eligible to test the free-agent market in 2021. The Raven selected Stanley in the first round of the 2016 draft (sixth overall) from Notre Dame. He has started all 61 of the games in which he’s played since joining the Ravens prior to suffering the ankle injury Week 8 against the Steelers.

Other Notes:

Lamar Jackson practiced for the second consecutive time and looked sharp once again. He had solid zip on his throws and was mostly accurate. Jackson found tight Mark Andrews with a couple of tight throws in the middle of the field. Overall, Jackson completed about 19 of 25 pass attempts. Jackson also ran well out of the pocket and did not show any ill effects from COVID-19. Jackson said he would like to play in the first preseason game Saturday against the Saints, but that decision rests with the coaches.

Center Bradley Bozeman left the field about 90 minutes into practice with an athletic trainer for an undisclosed injury. Harbaugh said the move was precautionary and did not expect Bozeman to miss much time.

Guard Kevin Zeitler missed practice again with a foot sprain. Harbaugh expects Zeitler to be back in the coming days.

The Ravens worked out a new wide receiver Siaosi Mariner from Utah State. He previously tried out with the team and made a couple of nifty receptions in team drills.

Tight end Josh Oliver is fighting for a roster spot and had a solid day with two touchdown receptions in red-zone drills.