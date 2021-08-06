Ravens Training Camp Day 8: Justin Houston Debuts, Gus Edwards Back

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Newly signed outside linebacker Justin Houston made his debut with the Ravens and worked closely with the assistant coaches.

He left midway through the practice as planned as he gets into football shape.

"We’re going to have to work him back in," Ravens coach John Harbaugh said.

Running back Gus Edwards practiced for the first time after being activated off Reserve/COVID list. He looked solid running the football and catching the ball out of the backfield.

Cornerback Jimmy Smith was carted off the field with about 30 minutes left in practice with what appeared to be a lower right leg injury. Smith was injured when he got tangled up with tight end Mark Andrews in breaking up a pass. Harbaugh initially did not know the extent of the injury.

Other Notes:

The Ravens were in full pads after an off day.

Quarterback Lamar Jackson missed his eighth day of training camp because of COVID-19. Harbaugh said Jackson will be “be back as soon as he can be.”

Wide receiver Sammy Watkins had a solid practice. He won several matchups against cornerback Marcus Peter, who has guarded him throughout training camp.

Center Bradley Bozeman had his first bad snap in a week. He sailed an exchange high to Trace McSorley, who managed to come down with the ball.

Cornerback Chris Westry had a couple of nice pass breakups against Watkins and Deon Cain.

Defensive back Anthony Levine had the only interception of the day off Tyler Huntley.

Running back J.K. Dobbins continues to flash and is poised for a big season. ... Justice Hill also ran hard and looked effective. He could get more carries this season.