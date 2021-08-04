Ravens Training Camp Notebook Day 7: Secondary Dominates

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens had their second day of practice with full pads and the secondary was dominant.

Here are the highlights:

Cornerback Khalil Dorsey put a hit on tight end, Eli Wolf, just as the ball arrived and it sailed into the hands of safety DeShon Elliott, who scored on the play. "I wish he had a little tighter coverage on the tight end but good recovery," Ravens defensive coordinator Don Martindale said about Dorsey.

Cornerback Marlon Humphrey is already in midseason form. He managed an interception against backup quarterback Tyler Huntley and knocked down a couple of passes. Humphrey has also taken on a more vocal role in the defense.

Outside linebacker Chris Smith ran over offensive lineman Ben Powers in drills. Powers was left on his back after the play.

Cornerback Anthony Averett has been solid in coverage throughout camp, and in one instance, completely locked down wide receiver Jaylon Moore. Averett also had an interception.

Wide receiver Deon Cain flashed again and caught a 30-yard pass against Humphrey. James Proche and Rashod Bateman also continued to make plays downfield.

Defensive back Nigel Warrior suffered a leg injury that initially called for a stretcher. Warrior, however, was able to walk back to the locker room.

Cornerback Iman Marshall came off the PUP list and made his 2021 training camp debut. Marshall, selected by the Ravens in the fourth round (127th overall) of the 2019 NFL Draft tore his ACL last summer and has been hampered by injuries over his short career.