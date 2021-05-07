Ravens WR Tylan Wallace Has High Ceiling, Potential to Make First-Year Impact

Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta admitted that sometimes the team just gets luck in the NFL draft.

Last year, Baltimore was able to grab Ohio State running back J.K. Dobbins when he unexpectedly fell to them in the second round with a draft pick acquired from the Atlanta Falcons.

The Ravens had that same fortune this year when Oklahoma State wide receiver Tylan Wallace fell to them in the fourth round.

"Tylan Wallace, just too good of a player for us not to take him," DeCosta said. "He’s a very talented receiver who we saw at the Senior Bowl and quite a bit this fall."

Wallace, 5-foot-11, 195 pounds, is a physical player that led the Big 12 with 922 yards receiving in 2020. He also led the conference with 5.9 receptions per game and 92.2 receiving yards per game, earning All-American honors from both the AFCA and Walter Camp teams.

Wallace is confident those skills will translate to the NFL. He has the ability to play outside or on the slot. He's drawn comparisons to Tyler Lockett, Stefon Diggs and Brandon Aiyuk for his ability to create separation.

“A big thing for me is just coming in and doing what I’ve been doing – that’s what got me here," Wallace said. "Just going to work, putting my head down and not doing too much. Obviously, with the guys that are already there, I can go up there and learn from them a lot. So, a big thing for me is just going in and getting straight to work.”

Wallace tore his ACL in 2019 and that might have caused him to fall in the draft. He said the injury did not impact him the following season and he's ready to report to training camp fully healthy.

“I think I bring a few aspects. I think a big thing for me is my ball skills – whether it’s locating the football, high pointing it, running through it – and also, my physicality," Wallace said. "I think that’s one thing that separates me in this draft class, for sure. But yes, I think those are a few things that separate me.”

Wallace is part of a deep group of wide receivers for the Ravens, who are looking to upgrade a passing attack that ranked last in the NFL last season. He's excited to catching passes for Lamar Jackson and improve the team's production.

“It’s still crazy to me, it’s still surreal to me that I’m going to be actually catching passes from him. He’s an inspiration to all the guys, especially young guys like me. So, being able to go up there and being able to just hang out with him, build that chemistry with him, I can’t wait for it.”