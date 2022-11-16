Tyler Linderbaum NFL's Top Run-Blocking Center for Ravens

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens rookie Tyler Linderbaum hasn't wasted any time getting acclimated to the NFL.

Entering Week 11, Linderbaum leads all NFL centers in run-block win rate, according to ESPN Analytics.

The Ravens rank second in the NFL averaging 168.1 2 yards rushing per game, second behind the Chicago Bears (201.7).

"Give [Tyler] a lot of credit; he blocked really well in a lot of ways," Ravens coach John Harbaugh said. "He’s going up against one of the best nose guards in football, and I think he might have gotten him one time, but [Tyler] settled down and played great, blocked on the second level [and] was excellent. Then, the unsung part to me, all the snaps were right there, all the stuff that Lamar [Jackson] was doing with the ball handling.

"Those snaps were right there with a really good nose guard lined up over him, so he played exceptionally well."

Linderbaum had some early challenges lining up against larger nose tackles. He also needs to work on his timing with snapping the ball.

But Linderbaum is evolving into a blocker and has been able to get to the second level.

Overall, the Ravens' offensive line has played well this season.

The return of left tackle Ronnie Stanley has rejuvenated this unit. He is playing at a Pro Bowl level protecting Lamar Jackson's blindside.

Left guard Ben Powers has quietly put together a solid season and is entrenched as the starter.

The right side of the line has played well with veteran tackle Morgan Moses and guard Kevin Zeitler, who has established himself among the best offensive linemen in the NFL.