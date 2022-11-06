Tyus Bowser Coy About Making 2022 Ravens Debut Vs. Saints

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens outside linebacker Tyus Bowser was coy about playing Monday night against the Saints.

“If you see [No.] 54 on the field, that’s when you’ll know," he said.

Bowser has been sidelined for the first eight weeks of the season after tearing his Achilles in the 2021 finale against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

However, he has been able to practice and does not appear hampered by the injury.

Bowser could be a boost to the Ravens' defense, which has already been more effective in getting to the quarterback over the past few games.

Last season, Bowser led the team with seven sacks. Even when Bowser does not get to the quarterback, he can create havoc. He had 27 initial pressures last season.

He wanted to be careful and not re-aggravate the Achillies' injury. The goal was for Bowser to be ready by November and be an impact player over the second half of the season.

"This is my first major injury, so this was definitely something new to me," Bowser said. "But the main part is doing your part as far as taking care of your body [and] doing the small, little things to help yourself get back healthy."

Bowser is also looking forward to working with newly acquired inside linebacker Roquan Smith, who is expected to be a major impact player. Rookie David Ijabo is also working his way into the lineup after also dealing with an Achilles injury.

"Man, it’s awesome," Bowser said "These guys have been working hard; these guys have been dialed in ever since they stepped foot here. And like you said, everybody is just doing their job, [and] we’re getting people back, so I’m looking forward to really seeing what this – especially at outside linebacker – group can do.

"But we’ve been doing a great job just communicating and being together as one and just taking advantage of every moment.”