Skip to main content

Ravens Undrafted Rookie Slade Bolden Shows Potential

UDFA looks solid.

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Many draft experts believe the Ravens got another steal when they were able to sign Alabama wide receiver Slade Bolden as an undrafted free agent.

Bolden has already flashed in training camp with his poise at catching the ball as a wideout and on special teams.

He'll compete for a spot on the final roster as a returner but he is also an all-around athlete that can make plays and different spots on the field.

“Slade is another guy that comes in who’s a returner," Ravens special teams coach Chris Horton said. "We’re always looking for returners, and he’s done that. He’s done that at [the University of] Alabama. His job is just going to have to be able to come in here, work and get better, and just try to compete for a job. 

"Just take it one day at a time. We give every guy an opportunity. He’s going to play a lot in these preseason football games. But he’s just got to get better, that’s all.”

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Many draft experts believe the Ravens got another steal when they were able to sign Alabama wide receiver Slade Bolden as an undrafted free agent.

Many draft experts believe the Ravens got another steal when they were able to sign Alabama wide receiver Slade Bolden as an undrafted free agent.

Last season at Alabama, Slade recorded 42 receptions for 408 yards and three touchdowns, He also rushed once from the quarterback spot.

Bolden added 14 punt returns for 99 yards to go with five kickoff returns for a total of 67 yards. He was selected as one of the Alabama coaching staff’s Special Teams Players of the Week for his efforts against Southern Miss, Mississippi State, LSU and New Mexico State. 

His game could translate to the NFL level and he is certainly a player to watch during the training camp. 

download (1)
News

Ravens Offense Will Have to Prove Doubters Wrong

By Todd Karpovich17 hours ago
usatsi_15178424-1
News

Ravens WR James Proche Senses Urgency in Year Three

By Todd Karpovich20 hours ago
USATSI_16758240 (1)
News

New Ravens Safety Marcus Williams Has Solid First Impression

By Todd Karpovich23 hours ago
download
News

Ravens Defensive Coordinator Addresses Pass Rush

By Todd KarpovichJun 2, 2022
15021517
News

Ravens Release Preseason Schedule

By Baltimore RavensJun 2, 2022
dibttidovt0gnnapkuja
News

Lamar Jackson Will Have to Get Up To Speed With Ravens Scheme

By Todd KarpovichJun 2, 2022
IMG_4907
News

Observations from Ravens Second Voluntary Camp

By Todd KarpovichJun 1, 2022
USATSI_17412850
News

Mark Andrews Confident Ravens Tight Ends Will Instill Fear

By Todd KarpovichJun 1, 2022