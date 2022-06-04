Ravens Undrafted Rookie Slade Bolden Shows Potential

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Many draft experts believe the Ravens got another steal when they were able to sign Alabama wide receiver Slade Bolden as an undrafted free agent.

Bolden has already flashed in training camp with his poise at catching the ball as a wideout and on special teams.

He'll compete for a spot on the final roster as a returner but he is also an all-around athlete that can make plays and different spots on the field.

“Slade is another guy that comes in who’s a returner," Ravens special teams coach Chris Horton said. "We’re always looking for returners, and he’s done that. He’s done that at [the University of] Alabama. His job is just going to have to be able to come in here, work and get better, and just try to compete for a job.

"Just take it one day at a time. We give every guy an opportunity. He’s going to play a lot in these preseason football games. But he’s just got to get better, that’s all.”

Last season at Alabama, Slade recorded 42 receptions for 408 yards and three touchdowns, He also rushed once from the quarterback spot.

Bolden added 14 punt returns for 99 yards to go with five kickoff returns for a total of 67 yards. He was selected as one of the Alabama coaching staff’s Special Teams Players of the Week for his efforts against Southern Miss, Mississippi State, LSU and New Mexico State.

His game could translate to the NFL level and he is certainly a player to watch during the training camp.