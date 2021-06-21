Ravens Provide Uniforms to Youth Football Teams

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens Foundation Inc. has awarded grants to 105 total youth football teams from 15 nonprofit programs throughout the state of Maryland.

In continuing their commitment to enhancing the quality of area youth football, the Ravens and Under Armour will provide grants for new football apparel and equipment to over 1,000 local youth athletes who represent outstanding programs and make a positive impact in their communities. The selected programs serve diverse populations in six counties – Baltimore, Carroll, Frederick, Harford, St. Mary’s, Washington – and in Baltimore City.

Now in its 11th year, the grant serves as a pipeline between the Ravens and youth football programs to help promote, improve and facilitate the healthy development of children in the community. Each recipient will utilize their grant to purchase packages that include Under Armour jerseys, field equipment and emergency response accessories.

Through Ravens RISE, the Ravens football outreach program, the team annually serves both youth and high school football by contributing cleats to area football programs, donating equipment, hosting clinics for youth football coaches, honoring area high school coaches through the Ravens Coach of the Week program, and recognizing outstanding high school football matchups through the Ravens High School Football Showdown. Additionally, the Ravens invite area football teams to attend training camp and home games throughout the season. The team also hosts various tournaments and clinics, presented by Under Armour. Most recently, these have included the Ravens 7-on-7 High School Football Tournament and the “Play Like A Raven” Football Clinics.

2021 Ravens Youth Football Grant Recipients:

Baltimore Stallions Academic and Sports Program (8 Teams)

Baltimore Terrapins Youth Football (8 Teams)

Charm City Buccaneers Youth Development (8 Teams)

Emmorton Buccaneers Football Program (10 Teams)

FCA Park Heights Secret Society Saints Football and Cheerleading Program (8 Teams)

Forest Park Black Hawks Football and Cheer Program (3 Teams)

Frederick Cadet Youth Athletic Association (5 Teams)

Glade Valley Athletic Association Youth Football Junior Lions (5 Teams)

Joel Gamble Community Youth Outreach (5 Teams)

North Carroll Colt Football and Cheer (6 Teams)

North Hagerstown Junior Hubs Youth Athletic Association (11 Teams)

Owings Mills Wolfpack Youth Football (8 Teams)

Parkside Warriors Youth Mentoring and Sports (7 Teams)

Southern Maryland United Association (9 Teams)

Thomas Johnson Youth Athletic Association (4 Teams)

Additionally, USA Football, the sport’s national governing body and the NFL’s official youth football development partner, and the Baltimore Ravens recently awarded Riddell equipment grants to youth football programs throughout Maryland, Delaware and Pennsylvania. These grant packages from Riddell are valued up to $1,000 each and were awarded based on need, merit and an organization’s commitment to coaching education and best practices.

— The Baltimore Ravens