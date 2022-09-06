Skip to main content

Ravens Unveil First Depth Chart

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens pr staff puts together a weekly depth chart. 

While it's not officially endorsed by the coaches, it provides some insight into the lineup.

Here is the Week 1 depth chart against the New York Jets. 

Offense

WR1 — Rashod Bateman,  Demarcus Robinson, Tylan Wallace

WR2 — WR Devin Duvernay, James Proche II

LT — Ronnie Stanley, Ja'Wuan James

LG — Ben Powers, Ben Cleveland

C — Tyler Linderbaum, Patrick Mekari, Trystan Colon

RG — Kevin Zeitler, Ben Cleveland

RT — Morgan Moses, Daniel Faalele

TE — Mark Andrews, Nick Boyle, Isaiah Likely, Josh Oliver

QB — Lamar Jackson, Tyler Huntley

FB — Patrick Ricard

RB— J.K. Dobbins, Mike Davis, Justice Hill, Kenyan Drake

Defense

DT — Justin Madubuike, Broderick Washington

NT —Michael Pierce, Travis Jones (injured)

DE — Calais Campbell, Brent Urban

RUSH — Odafe Oweh

MLB — Josh Bynes, Kristian Welch, Josh Ross

WLB — Patrick Queen, Malik Harrison, Del'Shawn Phillips

SAM — Justin Houston

CB — Marcus Peters, Brandon Stephens, Damarion Williams

SS — Chuck Clark, Geno Stone

FS — Marcus Williams, Kyle Hamilton

CB — Marlon Humphrey, Kyle Fuller, Jalyn Armour-Davis

