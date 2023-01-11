Playoffs: Ravens Vs. Bengals Preview, Where to Watch, Prediction

Week 18: Ravens (10-7) at Bengals (12-4)

When

Sunday, Jan. 15 — 8:15 p.m. at Paycor Stadium (65,515)

Spread

The Bengals are favored by 9.5 points

How to Watch/Listen

Television: NBC & Peacock Sunday Night Football / WBAL Ch. 11 (Baltimore

Local Radio: WBAL (1090 AM) and 98Rock (97.9 FM)

Nation Radio: Westwood One Sports

SiriusXM: Ch. 85 or 225

Spanish Radio: La Mera Mera 1050 AM & WTTZ 93.5 FM (Tico Sports)

Stream: Fubo TV

Series History

The Ravens lead the all-time series against Cincinnati, 28-26. Under Coach John Harbaugh, the series is tied 15-15, with a 5-10 mark in Cincinnati. The teams are meeting for the first time in the playoffs.

By The Numbers

99.3 – Rushing yards per game by J.K. Dobbins in the four games he played between Weeks 14-17. Dobbins sat out the Week 18 contest at Cincinnati. Dobbins rushed for 6.96 yards per carry in those games, which followed his return from in-season knee surgery.

Notable

Baltimore boasted a Top 5 defense in multiple categories, including the NFL's No. 3 unit in points allowed per game (18.5). The Ravens were also third against the run (92.1) and in defensive red zone TD% (46.4), while finishing fourth on third down (34.9%). Baltimore allowed the NFL's ninth-most yards per game (324.3), tied with Tampa Bay.

2022 Rankings

Ravens: Total Offense: 16; Total Defense: 9T

Bengals: Total Offense: 8; Total Defense: 16

Ravens Game Plan

Offense

Quarterback Lamar Jackson has missed five games with a knee injury. He faces an "uphill battle" to play on Sunday, according to the NFL Network. This is a huge problem for the Ravens, who have managed just four touchdowns in the games without Jackson. Baltimore is also averaging 12.5 points over those five games, the second-fewest in the NFL behind the Jets (11.0). Backup Tyler Huntley missed last week's game against Cincinnati with shoulder tendinitis and could be available, but his throwing is still limited. Third-string rookie Anthony Brown had three turnovers that led to 21 points for the Bengals last week in the 27-16 loss. Brown would have a tough time again with the higher stakes.

The Ravens rested running back J.K. Dobbins, tight end Mark Andrews, and guard Kevin Zeitler last week in the finale. All of those players will be back in the lineup this week and should help close the gap talent-wise. The Ravens are going to need to run the ball effectively and avoid turnovers to have any shot at winning the game. The team is not equipped to get into a shootout with Cincinnati. If the Ravens fall behind early they will be in trouble.

Defense

The Ravens' defense was aggressive against the Bengals last week. Inside linebacker Roquan Smith was all over the field and was rewarded with a five-year, $100-million extension this week. The Ravens will need to swarm to the ball again to contain the Bengals, who boast a high-powered offense.

Cincinnati quarterback Joe Burrow has not put up huge numbers against Baltimore this season and the teams split their regular-season meetings. The Ravens were aggressive with Cincinnati wide receivers Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins last week and they'll need to maintain that intensity because Burrow likes to take shots downfield. Ravens cornerback Marcus Peters should be available to support the secondary.

The Bengals have not been able to run the ball and had just 55 yards on 20 carries against the Ravens last week. Baltimore should have continued success against Cincinnati's run game, especially with Calais Campbell back in the lineup. The challenge will be containing the aerial attack.

Prediction

Since 1978, it’s the 17th time two teams will meet in the playoffs one week after finishing a regular season. The team that won the regular-season finale has won three of the last five playoff games. The Bengals will have most of their weapons available for this game. The Ravens have struggled to score in recent weeks and the intensity will be ratcheted up this game. Baltimore keeps it close but just can't close the gap on the Bengals.