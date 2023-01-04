Week 18: Ravens Vs. Bengals Preview, Where to Watch, Prediction

Week 18: Ravens (10-6) at Bengals (11-4)

When

Sunday, Jan. 8: TBA at Paycor Stadium (65,515)

Spread

The Bengals are favored by 6.5 points

How to Watch/Listen

Television: CBS / WJZ Ch. 13 (Baltimore)

Local Radio: WBAL (1090 AM) and 98Rock (97.9 FM)

SiriusXM: Ch. 85 or 225

Spanish Radio: La Mera Mera 1050 AM & WTTZ 93.5 FM (Tico Sports)

Stream: Fubo TV

Series History

The Ravens lead the all-time series against Cincinnati, 28-25. Under Coach John Harbaugh, Baltimore holds a 15-14 edge, with a 5-9 mark in the Queen City. The Ravens aim for a season sweep of the Bengals for the third time (2019 and 2020) in the past four seasons.

By The Numbers

9 – Seasons the Ravens have produced at least 10 wins since John Harbaugh's 2008 Baltimore arrival. The Ravens are one of four NFL teams to have at least nine 10-win seasons since 2008: New England (13), Kansas City (10), Green Bay (10), and Baltimore (9).

Notable

Baltimore has recorded multiple sacks in 12 consecutive games, marking the NFL's longest active streak. During this 12-game streak, the Ravens have racked up 38 total sacks, which tie (Chifs) for the league's fourth most. Overall this season, Baltimore has posted 46 sacks, which ties for the NFL's fifth most with the Saints.

2022 Rankings

Ravens: Total Offense: 18; Total Defense: 11

Bengals: Total Offense: 7; Total Defense: 13

Ravens Game Plan

Offense

The Ravens have gone 3-2 without quarterback Lamar Jackson in the lineup because of a knee injury. The team has also struggled to score, amassing four touchdowns in those five games. Backup Tyler Huntley is being asked to manage the game. Huntley has thrown for 658 yards with two touchdowns and three interceptions (77.2 rating). He has also run for 137 yards on 43 carries (3.2 ypc).

The key for the Ravens will be to establish a dominant running game and control the clock to keep Joe Burrow, Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins off the field. Running back J.K. Dobbins has been dominant since his return and had a career-high 17 carries with 93 yards in last week's 16-13 loss to the Steelers. Fellow running back Gus Edwards had just two yards on three carries against Pittsburgh. The Ravens need to get Edwards revved up and more involved. The Bengals, however, are ranked fifth against the run, allowing 106.4 yards per game. Baltimore had 155 yards on 28 carries in the first meeting against Cincinnati and that helped pave the way for the 19-17 victory.

Defense

The Bengals have one of the NFL's most explosive attacks. Burrow is a legitimate MVP candidate, throwing for 4,260 yards with 34 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. He has two, playmaking wide receivers at his disposal with Chase and Higgins. Both of those players had big games against the Ravens in the past. In the first game. the Ravens contained Burrow, who went 24 of 35 for 217 with a touchdown and interception. Chase had seven catches for 50 yards. Former Raven and tight end Hayden Hurst has played a bigger role in the offense and he can also create matchup problems. The Ravens are ranked 24th against the pass, allowing 234.1 yards per game. They have to hope cornerback Marcus Peters can return from his calf injury and support the secondary.

The Ravens' run defense has struggled without Calais Campbell in the lineup. Last week, they allowed 198 yards to the Steelers. Luckily for them, Cincinnati has a lackluster ground game. The Bengals will rely heavily on Joe Mixon, who has 787 yards rushing. Overall, Cincinnati is averaging a paltry 98.2 yards per game, ranked 28th in the NFL. The Ravens still need their front seven to keep pressure on Burrow or he's going to pick them apart.

Prediction

The Ravens are going to struggle to match the firepower of the Bengals, who are seeking their second straight AFC North title and perhaps the top seed in the playoffs depending on what the NFL decides with the postponed game against the Bills. The Bengals will look to jump out to an early lead and then they will keep their foot on the gas. They know if the Ravens fall behind, they will struggle to keep up.