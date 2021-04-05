Sammy Watkins Had Best Season With Greg Roman, Hopes for a Repeat Performance

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Sammy Watkins is looking forward to being reunited with Greg Roman and recapture some of the success they enjoyed in Buffalo.

The new Ravens wide receiver had the best season of his career in 2015 with the Bills when he finished with 1,047 receiving yards and nine touchdowns. Roman was the first-year offensive coordinator that season and Watkins is confident he can continue that strong relationship in Baltimore lining up across from Hollywood Brown and catching passes from Lamar Jackson.

"When I was in Buffalo, I had my best times with him," Watkins said. "So, I can't complain. I know he's going to do a good job getting the ball into not only my hands and the hands of Hollywood but whatever receivers we draft and whatever receivers that are there. Lamar is going to have fun throwing the ball around. Just making plays, that's the most critical thing."

Watkins also has other ties to the Ravens.

Keith Williams, the Ravens' new pass-game specialist, also served as Watkins' personal wide receivers coach.

Over 86 career games, Watkins has caught 321 passes for 4,665 yards with 33 touchdowns. He'll turn 28 on June 14 so he has plenty of solid football ahead of him. Watkins has the speed to get behind secondaries and does an effective job gaining yards after a reception.

Last season, he finished with 37 receptions on 55 targets for 421 yards and two touchdowns over 10 games in 2020. Watkins also helped the Kansas City Chiefs reach the Super Bowl in each of the past two seasons and that experience will also bode well in Baltimore, which is trying to go further in the playoffs.

Watkins is expected to help boost Baltimore's passing attack, which ranked last in the NFL last season.

"I'm pretty sure they're definitely trying to fix the passing game," he said. "That's what I want to come into and hopefully we get that job done."