Sammy Watkins Passes Physical, Ready to Roll With the Ravens

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Sammy Watkins passed his physical and has officially signed with the Ravens.

The former Kansas City wide receiver is expected to help boost Baltimore's passing attack, which ranked last in the NFL last season.

The key for Watkins is to stay healthy so he can make an impact in Baltimore. It's a positive sign there were no issues with his physical.

This past season, he missed six games with a calf injury. Over his career, Watkins has missed 26 games because of injuries and played in all 16 games just once — his rookie year in Buffalo.

Watkins was a highly-touted player from Clemson and was the fourth overall pick by the Buffalo Bills in the 2014 draft. He also spent one season with the Rams (2017) before signing with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Over 86 career games, Watkins has caught 321 passes for 4,665 yards with 33 touchdowns. He'll turn 28 on June 14 so he has plenty of solid football ahead of him. Watkins has the speed to get behind secondaries and does an effective job gaining yards after a reception.

Last season, he finished with 37 receptions on 55 targets for 421 yards and two touchdowns over 10 games in 2020. Watkins also helped the Kansas City Chiefs reach the Super Bowl in each of the past two season and that experience will also bode well in Baltimore, which is trying to go further in the playoffs.

Since 2014, he ranks seventh in yards per reception (14.5) among NFL players with 300 or more catches.

Watkins has started six of the seven playoff games in which he appeared from 2017-20. He reached the postseason in each of the past four seasons (2017-20) and was a key member of the Chiefs’ Super Bowl LIV victory in 2019. In those seven total postseason contests, he’s recorded 26 receptions for 500 yards (19.2 avg) and one touchdown.