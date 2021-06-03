Watkins on Ravens: 'It Feels Like a Team That’s Ready to Win the Super Bowl

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Sammy Watkins knows what it takes to win a Super Bowl, having won the title with the Kansas City Chiefs two years ago.

Watkins is now with the Ravens and the wide receiver is confident the team has the same infrastructure in place to capture a championship.

“It’s similar cultures," Watkins said. "This is a brotherhood, [and] I think here, it’s definitely special. You’ve got a young group of guys on this team and great coaches and a great vibe. [It’s] kind of the same feeling I got from Kansas City, just as far as a winning mentality. So, honestly, it feels like Kansas City to me. It feels like a team that’s ready to win the Super Bowl, a team that’s ready to win and go out there and have fun, put up points – good defense, good special teams."

Watkins was signed by the Ravens as a free agent in March.

While Watkins had the league's best passing attack with the Chiefs, he comes to a Ravens team that was ranked 32nd last season.

“I just go out there every day, trying to be a leader," Watkins said. "I think if I can be a leader and try to help the guys and help myself and learn from them, and we all learn from our coaches and just really take it seriously as far as getting open."

Over 86 career games, Watkins has caught 321 passes for 4,665 yards with 33 touchdowns. He'll turn 28 on June 14 so he has plenty of solid football ahead of him. Watkins has the speed to get behind secondaries and does an effective job gaining yards after a reception.

Last season, he finished with 37 receptions on 55 targets for 421 yards and two touchdowns over 10 games in 2020. Watkins also helped the Chiefs reach the Super Bowl in each of the past two seasons and that experience will also bode well in Baltimore, which is trying to go further in the playoffs.

"This offense has been top in the league at running the ball, and if we can correlate both running and passing into the offense," Watkins said, "I think this offensive team can be dangerous. But really, just going out there and every day just trying to work and put it together. I think that’s the most critical thing – taking coaching and trying to get better.”

Watkins is looking forward to being reunited with Greg Roman and recapture some of the success they enjoyed in Buffalo.

The new Ravens wide receiver had the best season of his career in 2015 with the Bills when he finished with 1,047 receiving yards and nine touchdowns. Roman was the first-year offensive coordinator that season and Watkins is confident he can continue that strong relationship in Baltimore lining up across from Hollywood Brown and catching passes from Lamar Jackson.

"Greg can put you in a lot of different places, and honestly, I’m learning from the young guys right now," Watkins said. "They’re kind of helping me, putting me in certain spots, and I’m learning certain routes from them, so hats off to those guys. But just really going out there and being able to play fast, and go out there, really, to show my talent. I think that’s the most critical thing – to learn the offense to where I can play fast, block and do all the things I can do on the field.”