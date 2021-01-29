How Deshaun Watson Saga Could Impact the Ravens

The AFC North has three young quarterbacks that have won a Heisman Trophy award.

That trio — Baltimore's Lamar Jackson, Cleveland's Baker Mayfield and Cincinnati's Joe Burrow — will presumably lead their teams over the long-term.

However, the Pittsburgh Steelers have less certainty at quarterback with Ben Roethlisberger, who turns 39 on March 2 and has a $41.3 million cap hit next season.

As a result, the Steelers have been linked to Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson, who has requested a trade. Houston hired former Ravens assistant David Culley as their head coach, but that reportedly did not alter Watson's demand.

"If culture is indeed one of the largest draws for Watson, there is no better coach to align with long term than Mike Tomlin," Sports Illustrated's Connor Orr wrote. "Tomlin will be in Pittsburgh. He treats his team fairly. He has expertly piloted it through choppy waters countless times before."

Watson, who signed a four-year, $156 million contract extension in September, is one of the league's most dynamic players but has grown frustrated in Houston. He set franchise records for passing yards (4,823) and touchdowns (33) this past season. Watson also threw just seven interceptions and had a 112.4 quarterback rating.

As a result, he will have no shortage of suitors. Pittsburgh could be one of those teams.

Watson, who was a Heisman Trophy nominee in both 2015 and 2016, has lost both of his career games against the Ravens, throwing for 444 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions.

"While I think the Steelers makes more sense for someone like Sam Darnold, given their tradable assets, they could decide to mortgage their near future and empty the coffers for Watson, understanding that their generational defense has an expiration date on it," Orr wrote. "Pittsburgh does not have a ton of flexibility with its draft capital, and its first-round picks are always going to be in the middle or end of the round (it has the 24th pick this year)."