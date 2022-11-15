Skip to main content

Ravens Week 11 Power Rankings

Baltimore Ravens remain in Top 10 of Power Rankings

BALTIMORE — The Ravens held steady in the various NFL Week 11 Power Rankings following their bye. 

Here's the Roundup

This Week: 6

Last Week: 6

Analysis: "The Ravens cruise into their bye week fourth in points scored, fifth in passing touchdowns, and second in rushing yards. One could make a fair argument that they have the deepest roster in all of football. When Jason Pierre-Paul is just a “whenever” rotational pass rusher, life is pretty good."

This Week: 6

Last Week: 7

Analysis: "Queen has found his niche playing alongside newly acquired Roquan Smith, producing the best season of his three-year career as a weakside linebacker. He leads the Ravens with 58 tackles and has recorded 3.5 sacks. "He's becoming one of the dominant linebackers," Ravens coach John Harbaugh said. "You kind of see him growing up right before our eyes." But Queen's future is uncertain in Baltimore. The Ravens' priority will be signing Smith to a long-term extension, which decreases the chances of Baltimore picking up Queen's fifth-year option this offseason." 

This Week: 6

Last Week: 5

Analysis: "The Ravens have hit their stride by locking into a familiar identity: running the ball down your throat. Lamar Jackson -- as always — remains the centerpiece of everything Baltimore does on offense, with a league-leading average of 7.4 yards per attempt on a team-leading 86 carries. Gus Edwards, Kenyan Drake and Justice Hill have all stepped up when called upon. Much of the ground-game success can be traced back to a thriving offensive line that keeps getting better. Rookie center Tyler Linderbaum was yet another draft hit by the organization, while Ronnie Stanley's return to health has brought stability to the blind side. This will not be a fun team to play as the weather turns cold."

Scroll to Continue

Read More

This Week: 6

Last Week: 7

Analysis: "Out of sight for a week, but hardly out of mind when identifying the best teams in the conference."

This Week: 6

Last Week: 6

Analysis: "The Ravens have led by double digits in every game this season. No one wants to see Lamar Jackson come playoff time."

This Week: 7

Last Week: 6

Analysis: "With at least 150 rushing yards this Sunday against Carolina, Baltimore will match the 1985 Bears – yes, Walter Payton's champs – for the longest string of 150-yard ground outputs in the last 38 seasons."

This Week: 6

Last Week: 7

Analysis: "They come off their bye in first place in the division with a soft schedule coming up. It's their time to surge." 

In This Article (1)

Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens

USATSI_19329743
News

Ravens Ready to Tackle Familiar Foe in Panthers QB Baker Mayfield

By Todd Karpovich
mtmmltlnqhqmz7cmit3h
News

Ravens Taking Time With Rookies Ojabo & Kolar

By Todd Karpovich
USATSI_17346157
News

Harbaugh Cautiously Optimistic About Ravens Injured Players Returning

By Todd Karpovich
usatsi_16606269
News

Tee Martin: James Proche 'Maximizing Opportunities' Ravens

By Todd Karpovich
USATSI_19116729
News

Limiting Big Plays Has Been Key for Ravens

By Todd Karpovich
USATSI_19137919
News

A Pair of Ravens Make Midseason All-Pro First Team, One Makes Second Team

By Todd Karpovich
USATSI_19209198 (1)
News

Ravens Have Chance to Run Table in Second Half of Season

By Todd Karpovich
t_d2b8415f6e6f47c29db504eeae11c2b0_name_Screen_Shot_2022_10_19_at_4_21_35_PM (1)
News

Expectations for DeSean Jackson with Ravens Wide Receivers Room

By Todd Karpovich