Ravens Week 14 Report Card Vs. Browns

BALTIMORE — The Ravens put together a late rally before losing to the Cleveland Browns 24-22 in Week 14.

Here's the Report Card.

Offense

Quarterback — After Lamar Jackson left with a sprained ankle, Tyler Huntley entered and got more comfortable as the game wore on. Huntley pulled the Ravens to within two points with an 8-yard touchdown pass to tight end Mark Andrews. Huntley was 27 of 38 for 270 yards with the score. He also lost two fumbles, but the Ravens are in capable hands when he's in the game. Grade: B

Running Backs — The Ravens managed 118 yards on the ground. Devonta Freeman found some holes and finished with 64 yards on 13 carries. Latavius Murray had a 1-yard touchdown run. Baltimore could have perhaps had even more yards had fullback Pat Ricard been able to play. Grade: B-

Wide Receivers — Tight end Mark Andrews had 11 catches for 115 yards. Rookie wide receiver Rashod Bateman finished with seven catches for 103 yards and was a yard short of earning his first NFL touchdown. Huntley missed Marquise Brown twice for potentially big plays. Grade: C+.

Offensive Line — The Ravens allowed four sacks. The tackles Alejandro Villanueva and Tyre Phillips had some struggles with the Browns aggressive edge rushers. The interior line — Ben Powers and Kevin Zeitler and Bradley Bozeman — held up well and finished the game strong. Grade: C.

Defense

Defensive Line — The Ravens suffered another blow when defensive end Calais Campbell left with a thigh injury. The Ravens did manage to mostly contain the Browns on the ground and they finished with 100 yards on 29 carries. Tackles Brandon Williams, Broderick Washington, Justin Ellis and Justin Madubuike were solid. Grade: C+

Linebackers — Rookie outside linebacker Odafe Oweh made some solid tackles. Fellow outside linebackers Justin Houston and Tyus Bowser also had some solid pressure on Baker Mayfield but they did not manage a sack. Grade: C.

Secondary — This unit played fairly well despite missing three starters. They had some early struggles early with pass interference penalties but played better down the stretch. Mayfield consistently picked on cornerback Chris Westry, who had trouble covering the Browns wide receivers before finishing the game strong. Mayfield was 22 of 32 for 190 yards with the two touchdowns and an interception. Grade: C.

Special Teams

Justin Tucker kept the Ravens in the game in the first half and converted field-goal attempts of 50, 42 and 55 yards. Safety Chuck Clark recovered the onside kick to give the Ravens a chance to win the game. Devin Duvernay was solid with his returns. Sam Koch averaged 45.6 yards on five punts, Grade: A

Coaching

The Ravens are 8-5 despite having 20 players on IR. You can't question the Ravens heart. There is no quit in this team. Other teams would have folded under the same circumstances. The Ravens still have tough games against the Packers and Rams sandwiched around a trip to Cincinnati before ending the season against the Steelers. The Ravens probably need to win three of those games for a spot in the postseason. Grade: C+