Ravens Week 4 Power Rankings Roundup

BALTIMORE — The Ravens edged up in the various Week 4 Power Rankings coming off a victory over the New England Patriots.

Here's the Roundup

NFL.com

This Week: 7

Previous Week: 10

Analysis: "In Week 3, the Ravens' defense collapsed in the fourth quarter against the Dolphins. On Sunday at Foxborough, Baltimore's defense closed its opponent out. The Ravens produced three turnovers in the fourth quarter, including a crucial end-zone interception by Marlon Humphrey, to help seal a 37-26 win over the Patriots. Lamar Jackson continued to look like the NFL's early front-runner for MVP, producing five total touchdowns. "No one has to tell me about Lamar Jackson," Ravens coach John Harbaugh said of his QB (and pending free agent). "I believed in him from the first day we drafted him."

Sports Illustrated

This Week: 7

Previous Week: 10

Analysis: "Those of us who predicted a Lamar Jackson MVP are feeling pretty good. Jackson is also one of the league leaders in average depth of target. He’s rushing for 100 yards a game and pushing the ball downfield. The NFL’s Shohei Ohtani."

USA Today

This Week: 4

Previous Week: 7

Analysis: "What a metamorphosis from the famed 2000s-era, Ray Lewis-led teams. Now powered by QB Lamar Jackson, who looks at least as good as he did during his 2019 MVP campaign, Baltimore has scored a league-high 99 points ... while also surrendering the most yards in the NFL."

Yahoo Sports

This Week: 8

Previous Week: 9

Analysis: "Lamar Jackson is amazing. Full stop. Sometimes on social media, we focus on the small groups with awful takes, because it's easy to dunk on them. And I don't think the percentage of people still criticizing Jackson is very high. It just shocks me that any exist anymore."

Baltimore Sun

This Week: 5

Previous Week: 9

Analysis: "Elsewhere in the AFC, the Ravens bounced back from a shocking fourth-quarter collapse against Miami to beat the Patriots, 37-26, and reestablish themselves as serious contenders. While there are still concerns about Baltimore’s defense after it allowed 7.1 yards per play and 321 passing yards Sunday, timely turnovers helped right the ship in the second half when the game appeared to be slipping away. Even more notable is the continued excellence of quarterback Lamar Jackson, who became the first player in NFL history to record back-to-back games with at least three touchdown passes and 100 rushing yards, according to the Elias Sports Bureau."

New York Post

This Week: 9

Previous Week: 10

Analysis: "In a 37-26 win over the Patriots, Lamar Jackson accounted for five touchdowns (four passing, one rushing) and became the first player in the Super Bowl era with three or more passing touchdowns and at least 100 rushing yards in back-to-back games. Justin Tucker made his 50th career field goal of 50 yards or more.