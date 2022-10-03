Ravens Week 4 Report Card Vs. Bills

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens faltered in the second half against the Buffalo Bills in a 23-20 loss in Week 4.

Here's the Report Card.

Offense

Quarterback — Lamar Jackson threw for 144 yards with a touchdown with two interceptions. Jackson also ran for 73 yards on 11 carries. However, the Ravens' offensive line was under constant pressure and allowed two sacks. Jackson threw an interception in the end zone on a 4th-and-three late in the fourth quarter, which gave the Bills the ball on the 25 and they eventually put together the game-winning drive. Grade: C.

Running Backs — Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins finished with 73 yards on 11 carries with two touchdowns — one on the ground and one receiving. He continues to be a spark for the rushing attack and he'll only get better as his injured knee gets stronger. The Ravens did suffer a blow when Justice Hill had to leave the game with a hamstring injury. Grade: B-

Wide Receivers/Tight Ends — Tight end Mark Andrews was held to two catches for 15 yards. Devin Duvernay is a key target and had four cacthes for 51 yards. Rashod Bateman struggled with some dropped passes. Grade: C.

Offensive Line — This unit did a mostly solid job handling the Bills' constant pressure. Rookie left tackle Daniel Faalele played well in a challenging situation. Center Tyler Linderbaum had two penalties. Guards Ben Powers and Kevin Zeitler were solid, as was right tackle Morgan Moses. Grade: B

Defense

Linebackers — Patrick Queen dropped another interception that would have ended a scoring drive. Odafe Oweh finally had a breakout game with a team-high seven tackles, a sack, a forced fumble, and two quarterback hits. Jason Pierre-Paul made his debut and was an impact player. Grade: C

Defensive Line — The Bills had 125 yards rushing on 25 carries. Justin Madubuike had a solid game and deflected two passes. Calais Campbell also had three tackles but the Ravens need to do a better job monitoring his snaps. Grade: C

Secondary — The Ravens have been much better at getting turnovers. Baltimore had 15 takeaways last season, but they already have 10 this year. Marlon Humphrey intercepted Josh Allen and Odafe Oweh forced a fumble on Bills running back Devin Singletary that safety Marcus Williams recovered. Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs finished with four receptions for 62 yards Grade: B-

Special Teams — Justin Tucker converted a pair of field-goal attempts from 42 and 51 yards. Jordan Stout averaged 50.2 yards on three punt attempts. Duvernay continues to be a force as a returner. Grade: B+

Coaching — After a strong first half, the Ravens were held scoreless in the second half. Baltimore also allowed 20 unanswered points. John Harbaugh will be second-guessed for not attempting the go-ahead field goal late in the fourth quarter. Grade: C-