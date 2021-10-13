Ravens Week 6 Power Rankings Roundup

The Ravens rose and fell in the Week 6 Power Rankings after beating the Colts 31-25 on Monday night.

Here's the roundup.

SI

This Week 7; Last week: 8

Analysis: "What a comeback on Monday night, and what a freaking amazing football player Lamar Jackson is. Here’s hoping he gets the credit he deserves for the work he’s put in to improving as a passer."

NFL.Com

This Week 7; Last week: 5

Analysis: "Lamar Jackson reminded the world on Monday night that he is one of one. The Ravens' quarterback authored the greatest passing game of his career, carving up the Colts for 442 yards and four touchdowns in a ridiculous comeback win. The Ravens fell behind 22-3 early and were trailing by 16 points in the fourth quarter before ripping off the final 22 points of the game. The comeback included two Mark Andrews touchdowns and, ridiculously, two Mark Andrews two-point conversions. When the Ravens won the overtime coin toss, the game was already over. Jackson marched Baltimore through an exhausted Indy defense for 68 yards on 10 plays, ending with the Hollywood Brown game-winner. It was a brilliant comeback that just might have been Jackson's best performance yet."

ESPN

This Week 8; Last week: 7

Analysis: "A fourth-round pick in 2018, Averett has stepped into the starting lineup to replace Marcus Peters. A capable backup for years, Averett has allowed the lowest passer rate in coverage through four games, according to Pro Football Focus. Can the Ravens afford to keep him after the season? Averett could become a more sought-after free agent this offseason because of this improvement."

CBS Sports

This Week 8; Last week: 10

Analysis: "That was a special comeback by the Ravens on Monday night. Lamar Jackson has made huge strides as a passer. But that defense has issues."

Yahoo Sports

This Week 8; Last week: 10

Analysis: "What a stunning performance by Lamar Jackson on Monday night in a comeback win. Jackson completed 29 of 32 passes for 336 yards, four touchdowns and no interceptions after halftime and accounted for 504 of Baltimore's 523 yards. That might hold up as the single-best performance by any player all season."