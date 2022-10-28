Ravens Week 8 Report Card Vs. Buccaneers

The Ravens outplayed the Buccaneers in the second half en route to a 27-22 victory in Week 8.

Here's their Report Card

Offense

Quarterback — Lamar Jackson shook off the slow start and threw a pair of touchdown passes in the second half. Jackson completed 27 of 38 passes for 238 yards. He also ran for 43 yards and nine carries. Jackson had no turnovers and did a good job managing the game for the second straight week. Grade: B+

Running backs — Baltimore running back Gus Edwards had another solid game and had 65 yards on 11 carries before leaving with a hamstring injury. His status is uncertain. Kenyan Drake (62 yards) and Justice Hill (28 yards) also played effectively. Overall, the Ravens ran for 231 yards. Grade: A

Wide receivers – The Ravens lost key players to injuries, including tight end Mark Andrews (shoulder) and wide receiver Rashod Bateman (foot). Nonetheless, rookie tight end Isaiah Likely had a breakout game with 6 receptions for 77 yards with a touchdown. Demarcus Robinson also played well with 6 catches for 64 yards. Devin Duvernay had another solid game and caught 4 passes for 31 yards. Grade: B+

Offensive line —The run blocking was exceptional. Rookie center Tyler Linderbaum played physically and had one of the best games of his young career. The Ravens also limited the penalties. Jackson was sacked three times. Kevin Zeitler and Ben Powers quietly played well. Grade: B

Defense

Defensive line — The Ravens had to play without Calais Campbell, who is dealing with an illness. However, this unit played well. Justin Madubuike had a sack. Travis Jones was able to generate pressure up the middle. The Buccaneers managed just 44 yards rushing on 15 carries. Broderick Washington knocked down a pass on a potential scoring drive. Grade: A-

Linebackers — Patrick Queen had another solid game. Justin Houston had two sacks for the second straight week. Malik Harrison flew to the ball, and A.J. Klein had four solid tackles. Grade: B

Secondary — Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady was out of sync for most of the game and was 26 of 44 for 325 yards and a touchdown. Rookie safety Kyle Hamilton had another solid game and foiled a touchdown. Cornerback Marcus Peters was flagged again for holding, and Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans beat Marlon Humphrey for a 51-yard reception. Evans caught 6 passes for 123 yards. Grade: C

Special Teams

Justin Tucker's 61-yard FG attempt is blocked right before halftime, but he converted kicks from 22 and 30 yards. Rookie Jordan Stout was solid and averaged 52.5 yards on four punts. Duvernay had another solid game as the returner. Likely recovered the final onside kick to seal the win. Grade: B

Coaching

Offensive coordinator Greg Roman made all of the correct adjustments in the second half and got back to pounding the football. First-year defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald is finding his footing and called a solid game. Coach John Harbaugh had his players ready on the short week. Grade: A