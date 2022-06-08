Ravens Will Be More Creative With Running Backs Catching Balls

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens have run a number of plays with running backs catching balls out of the backfield during the voluntary workouts.

It's a plan they like to integrate even more into the offense this year.

"If we have guys that really display that skill set, then we’ll definitely do that," offensive coordinator Greg Roman said. "There have been times here in the past … A couple of years ago, we had a very fruitful passing game with the ’backs out of the backfield. So, that’s something we’re really trying to do more of this year.”



Ravens running back J.K.Dobbins pushes the ball upfield.

The Ravens expect J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards to be back on the field after suffering season-ending knee injuries last year.

Justice Hill, who also suffered a season-ending Achilles injury, is already back at practice.

The Ravens also drafted Tyler Badie in the sixth round of the 2022 NFL draft and he is a versatile running back who has shown good hands at the voluntary workouts. He has many of the same skills as Ray Rice.

"The movement skills are really good," Roman said about Badie. "You saw a few jump cuts he made there, saw him out of the backfield a couple of times, so I’m starting to see some real versatility there. We’ll see how it goes once the pads come on. I mean, we’re working hard, we’re getting a lot done, but we are running around in our shorts. When the pads come on, then you get a true indication.”

All of the Ravens' running backs are capable of catching the ball out of the backfield. Roman wants to utilize these skills even more and it could add an intruding element to the offense.