Ravens Will Face A Challenge From Raiders Overhauled Defense

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — One of the Raiders' main priorities this offseason was strengthening the defense.

They finished in the bottom third of key defensive categories last season: 25th in total defense (389.1 yards per game); 25th against the pass (263.3 ypg) and 24th against the run (125.8).

The Raiders also ranked 30th in giving up 29.9 points per game.

As a result, the team boosted its defensive line by signing defensive tackles Solomon Thomas, Quinton Jefferson, Darius Philon﻿ and Gerald McCoy, a six-time Pro Bowler who has not played since 2019.

Las Vegas also signed linebacker Yannick Ngaokue to boost the pass rush. Ngakoue had eight sacks with the Minnesota Vikings and Ravens last season

However, they will get tested early by the Ravens, who led the NFL in rushing for the past two seasons.

Baltimore lost running backs J.K. Dobbins (knee) and Justice Hill (Achilles) to season-ending knee injuries.

Gus Edwards, who finished third on the team with 723 yards last season, will take over the starting job and will be helped by Ty'Son Williams, who flashed during the preseason.

The Ravens also signed Le'Veon Bell to the practice squad and he could make his way to the active roster.'

The key for the Raiders is containing quarterback Lamar Jackson, who is the NFL's most dynamic dual-threat quarterback. Jackson is also the only quarterback in NFL history to run for over 1,000 yards in two seasons and has 2,906 yards rushing and 19 scores overall.

Las Vegas will try to shut down Baltimore's running attack and make Jackson win the game through the air.

Ravens coach John Harbaugh expects another hard-fought game against an opponent with several new parts.

This is a different opponent, [and] it’s a new year. Nothing counts," Harbaugh said. "You can’t look back; you have to look forward. We just have to get ourselves ready to play this game against a very good Raiders team. They have an established program.

"They’re very physical up front on both sides. You can see that; that’s what they want to be. They have speed. They have a veteran quarterback. They have a new defensive system. They have a very good special teams coordinator, and all those things go into play that we’re trying to take into account.”