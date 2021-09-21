Ravens Will Have No Letdown Against Struggling Lions

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens return to practice on Wednesday after an emotional victory over the Kansas City Chiefs.

Baltimore is heavily favored against the Lions in Week 3, but don't expect them to take its opponent lightly.

“It’s really not that challenging, believe it or not, for us on the inside, because when you watch the tape, you’re really watching it scientifically in a sense," Ravens coach John Harbaugh said. "There are so many things that we need to improve upon. We have 15 more games to play, and everybody is going to get better.

"We have to keep improving on all the little things. In order to win the next game, we have to get better. So, you kind of get flipped into that mode pretty quickly when you start watching the coaches tape.”

The Ravens handed Kansas City its first loss, 36-35, in Week 2.

Baltimore is favored by 9.5 over the Lions, which lost to the Packers 35-17 in Week 2 and fell to 0-2 on the season.

The Ravens should be able to move the ball against the Lions' struggling defense.

Quarterback Lamar Jackson put on quite a show against the Chiefs and perhaps played one of the best games of his career.

Jackson threw two interceptions, including a pick-six to Tyrann Mathieu on the game's first possession, but he bounced back in a big way.

Jackson completed 18 of 26 passes for 239 yards with a touchdown. Jackson also ran for 107 yards with two scores.

On a 4th and 1 with a minute left, Jackson ran for the game-winning first down. It was an unbelievable performance.

Now, the goal is to keep maintain that momentum.

“I know for the fans, it was a great show," Jackson said. "We were going back and forth. It was looking crazy when, like I said, I threw two picks in the first quarter – one for a pick-6. It was like, ‘Oh, they might lose again.’ But we held our own. We stayed focused. My team, like I said, they stayed with me, [and] we came out on top.

"I know it was a great game. They’re probably going to be looking for it again soon,