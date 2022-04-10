Ravens Will Have to Pounce on Edge Rushers Early in Draft

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens have made it clear they need to boost their pass rush.

With a limited free-agent market, Baltimore will have to add a defensive end or outside linebacker in this year's draft.

However, the Ravens will have to pounce early to grab an impact player.

"Typically, those guys go fast." GM Eric DeCosta said. "We think there will be a run of those guys, probably in the Top 10. There might be a guy or two that falls down to us at [Pick] 14, potentially.

SI's top edge rushers in this year's class include:

1. Aidan Hutchinson, Michigan (SR, 6' 7", 260 pounds)

2. Kayvon Thibodeaux, Oregon (JR, 6' 4", 254 pounds)

3. Travon Walker, Georgia (JR, 6' 5", 272 pounds)

4. Jermaine Johnson II, Florida State (rSR, 6' 5", 254 pounds)

5. David Ojabo, Michigan (rSO, 6' 4", 250 pounds)

6. George Karlaftis, Purdue (JR, 6' 4", 266 pounds)

7. Boye Mafe, Minnesota (rSR, 6' 4", 261 pounds)

8. Arnold Ebiketie, Penn State (rSR, 6' 2", 250 pounds)

9. Kingsley Enagbare, South Carolina (SR, 6' 4", 258 pounds)

10. Drake Jackson, USC (JR, 6' 3", 254 pounds)

Some draft board have Hutchinson being taken No. 1 overall by the Jacksonville Jaguars. Ojabo could have also been a top 10 pick but he tore his Achilles during the Combine.

Walker and Karlaftis are two players that have been linked to the Ravens with the 14th overall pick.

"I think that … Unfortunately, one of the top guys and really an outstanding prospect, Ojabo suffered an injury, which was unfortunate for us, unfortunate for the league and certainly most unfortunate for him," DeCosta said. "With that being said, he suffered an Achilles. He should be back, and he should be ready to go. He’s a tremendous talent. You all saw what he did at Michigan this year opposite Hutchinson.

Some of the player they Ravens might be able to grab in the later rounds include:

— Cameron Thomas, San Diego State (SR, 6' 4", 267 pounds)

— Nik Bonitto, Oklahoma (rJR, 6' 3", 248 pounds)

— Myjai Sanders, Cincinnati (SR, 6' 5", 228 pounds)

— Dominique Robinson, Miami (OH) (SR, 6' 5", 253 pounds)

— Josh Paschal, Kentucky (rSR, 6' 3", 268 pounds)

— Alex Wright, UAB (JR, 6' 5", 271 pounds)

— Sam Williams, Mississippi (SR, 6' 4", 261 pounds)

— DeAngelo Malone, Western Kentucky (SR, 6' 3", 243 pounds)

— Jesse Luketa, Penn State (SR, 6' 2", 261 pounds)

— Amaré Barno, Virginia Tech (SR, 6' 5", 246 pounds)

"There are guys in the second, third and fourth rounds that we’re kind of lucky that we have the chance to look at some different players, meaning potentially some of these undersized 4-3 defensive ends really do fit us as outside linebackers," DeCosta said. "Our coaches are, right now, looking at those guys, scouring the country, going to workouts, going to Pro Days, and we’ll have a good strong board.”