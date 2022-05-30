Ravens Will Still Lean on Leadership of Chuck Clark

OWINGS MILLS, Md, — Ravens safety Chuck Clark rolled into voluntary workouts and assumed his role as a vocal leader on the defense.

Even though there are questions about his future in Baltimore, Clark is not bothered by the outside noise.

"It’s Chuck," Harbaugh said. "He didn’t want to miss OTAs [organized team activities]; that’s something that was important to him, and he came in here on Tuesday ready to go and in great shape, and [he] picked up right where he left off. He just walked in the building, and he was Chuck Clark – running the defense. So, it’s not surprising at all.”

What does the future hold for Ravens safety Chuck Clark?

There is speculation that Clark could be on the trading block after Baltimore selected Kyle Hamilton with the 14th overall pick in the draft.

Last season, Clark started all 16 games in which he appeared, finishing with 77 tackles (46 solo), three tackles for a loss, one sack, and one quarterback hit while adding two interceptions.

Clark, a sixth-round draft pick in 2017 from Virginia Tech, also wears the green dot as the signal-caller for the defense.

Expectations are high for Hamilton and he's poised to make an immediate impact on the defense, The Ravens plan to find ways to get him on the field with Clark and fellow safety Marcus Williams.

The Ravens have depth at the safety position.

Harbaugh will ensure all of his playmakers get snaps.

“Everybody’s role is what it is," Harbaugh said. "That’s why, as a coach, you’re so excited about … The idea is to have as many good players as you can have and have them in the right spots and the right roles. I love the fact that we have very versatile players in the backend and at safety.

"So, to me, Chuck is a big part of this team, and I’m planning on Chuck being here. "