Former Ravens CB Tramon Williams Can Make History with Packers

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Cornerback Tramon Williams did not have a memorable stint over six games with the Ravens this season.

However, he'll have a chance to make history.

Williams was released by the Ravens shortly after the team lost to the Bills in the divisional round of the AFC playoffs. Williams was then picked up by his former team, the Packers, for support with their playoff run.

Williams now has the chance to become the first player in NFL history to play for two different teams during the same postseason when Green Bay plays the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFL championship game.

Williams, 37 signed with Baltimore in November and finished with 13 tackles, two quarterback hits and one pass defended. He also had three tackles against the Bills

Prior to signing with the Ravens, Williams, 37, had played in 199 career games (153 starts), recording 564 tackles, 34 interceptions, 152 passes defended, 4.5 sacks, six forced fumbles and 11 fumble recoveries over 13 NFL seasons.

He also appeared in 15 career postseason contests (11 starts), recording 51 tackles, four interceptions (including one returned for a touchdown) and 14 passes defensed. Williams was a member of the 2010 Green Bay Packers’ team that won Super Bowl XLV.

Originally signed by the Houston Texans as an undrafted free agent in 2006, Williams has also played for the Green Bay Packers (2007-14; 2018-19), Cleveland Browns (2015-16) and Arizona Cardinals (2017).

In 2019, Williams played in all 16 games with the Packers (seven starts), recording 39 tackles, two interceptions, eight passes defensed, two fumble recoveries and one forced fumble.

He produced his best year as a pro with Green Bay in 2010, earning Pro Bowl honors, after tallying 55 tackles, six interceptions, 20 passes defensed, one sack, two fumble recoveries and one forced fumble.

Prior to his NFL career, Williams played at Louisiana Tech, where he joined the football team as a walk-on his freshman year. By his junior campaign, Williams earned a starting role at cornerback for the Bulldogs.