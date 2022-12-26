Ravens Winning Without Lamar Jackson, But Bigger Challenges Ahead

Baltimore is also going to need a healthy Lamar Jackson for any type of playoff run.

BALTIMORE — The Ravens are 3-1 since quarterback Lamar Jackson suffered a knee injury against the Denver Broncos in Week 13.

Baltimore has been able to accomplish that feat by running the football effectively and playing solid defense.

The three victories came against the Broncos, Steelers, and Falcons. The Ravens lost to the Browns.

None of those opponents had winning records.

The Ravens have another matchup with the Steelers in Week 17.

Baltimore beat Pittsburgh 16-14 on Dec. 3 in a game that featured multiple quarterbacks. The Ravens were already playing with backup Tyler Huntley with Lamar Jackson sidelined with a knee injury. Huntley went down with a possible concussion in the third quarter and undrafted rookie Anthony Brown was forced into action.

Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett was injured on a first-quarter sack by linebacker Roquan Smith, who slammed him into the turf. Pickett was placed in concussion protocol and was replaced by Mitchell Trubisky.

Overall, the Ravens managed 215 yards on the ground.

The Ravens could hand Steelers coach Mike Tomlin his first losing season with a victory on Sunday night.

Jackson could be back in the lineup for the game, but coach John Harbaugh was uncertain about whether he will be ready.

“I haven’t thought about that," Harbaugh said. "Players play when they’re healthy and ready to go. That’s really all we doWhen the player and the docs come back and say, ‘Hey, it’s time,’ then [as] coaches, we build him into the game plan. That’s really how [it works]. To think about it beyond that is just kind of a waste of energy and time.

“Lamar is working very hard to get back. The trainers are working very hard to get him back. I’m optimistic in so many ways, but focused on our team and the next game plan with who we have, really.”

The Ravens are going to need Jackson to play in the finale against the Bengals, which could decide the AFC North if Baltimore survives Pittsburgh on Sunday night.

Baltimore is also going to need a healthy Jackson for any type of playoff run.

Once the season ends, Jackson's future in Baltimore is murky because of his contract situation.

So, the Ravens need to maximize his value now.