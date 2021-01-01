Ravens Defensive End Derek Wolfe Savoring Opportunity to Get Back Into Postseason

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens defensive end Derek Wolfe was a Super Bowl with the Broncos in the 2015 season.

It's also the last time he's been to the playoffs.

Wolfe signed with the Ravens as a free agent in March and has been a key playmaker on a defense that has dealt with a myriad of injuries.

The Ravens can clinch a playoff berth with a victory over the Bengals in Week 17 and Wolfe is savoring that opportunity.

"I’ve been just dying to get back to the playoffs, because every year, that’s the goal," Wolfe said. "After you win a Super Bowl, if you don’t go back, then it doesn’t matter; everything that you did was just a waste. It’s just like, what are we doing here?

"After winning a Super Bowl [in Denver], we went 9-7 the season after that [and] didn’t make the playoffs, and then, three years of just garbage. It’s a blessing to be back here, and it really is. I’m really grateful for this opportunity, and I’m going to do what I can to make the most of it.”

Wolfe has 49 tackles, a sack, four quarterback hits and one fumble recovery over 13 games. He has emerged as one of the leaders on the defensive line and helped keep the team on track when fellow Calais Campbell was sidelined with an injury.

It's been a challenging year for Wolfe on the personal level because he's been away from his family because of the challenges with COVID-19. It's also been a weird experience playing games without fans.

Wolfe is hopeful 2021 will be better than the previous year, and the momentum can start with the Ravens clinching a playoff berth. Wolfe is eligible to become an unrestricted free agent in 2021, but his preference is to remain with the Ravens.

I would love to stay here in Baltimore. I feel like I have proven myself," he said. "When things got tough and we lost some guys, I was playing 60 snaps a game and playing at a high level, I thought. I know the sack numbers aren’t there, but that’s not what this defense requires me to do – is to get sacks. This defense requires me to stop the run and create opportunities for other people to get sacks. So, I feel like I’ve done that, and it’s in their hands. I would love for my agent to handle that. I’m just worried about winning this next game against the Bengals.