HomeNewsGM ReportGame DayRavenCountry+
Search

Ravens Defensive End Derek Wolfe Savoring Opportunity to Get Back Into Postseason

Baltimore can clinch playoff spot in Week 17.
Author:
Publish date:

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens defensive end Derek Wolfe was a Super Bowl with the Broncos in the 2015 season.

It's also the last time he's been to the playoffs.

Wolfe signed with the Ravens as a free agent in March and has been a key playmaker on a defense that has dealt with a myriad of injuries. 

The Ravens can clinch a playoff berth with a victory over the Bengals in Week 17 and Wolfe is savoring that opportunity. 

"I’ve been just dying to get back to the playoffs, because every year, that’s the goal," Wolfe said. "After you win a Super Bowl, if you don’t go back, then it doesn’t matter; everything that you did was just a waste. It’s just like, what are we doing here?

"After winning a Super Bowl [in Denver], we went 9-7 the season after that [and] didn’t make the playoffs, and then, three years of just garbage. It’s a blessing to be back here, and it really is. I’m really grateful for this opportunity, and I’m going to do what I can to make the most of it.”

Wolfe has 49 tackles, a sack, four quarterback hits and one fumble recovery over 13 games. He has emerged as one of the leaders on the defensive line and helped keep the team on track when fellow Calais Campbell was sidelined with an injury.

It's been a challenging year for Wolfe on the personal level because he's been away from his family because of the challenges with COVID-19. It's also been a weird experience playing games without fans. 

Wolfe is hopeful 2021 will be better than the previous year, and the momentum can start with the Ravens clinching a playoff berth. Wolfe is eligible to become an unrestricted free agent in 2021, but his preference is to remain with the Ravens. 

I would love to stay here in Baltimore. I feel like I have proven myself," he said. "When things got tough and we lost some guys, I was playing 60 snaps a game and playing at a high level, I thought. I know the sack numbers aren’t there, but that’s not what this defense requires me to do – is to get sacks. This defense requires me to stop the run and create opportunities for other people to get sacks. So, I feel like I’ve done that, and it’s in their hands. I would love for my agent to handle that. I’m just worried about winning this next game against the Bengals.

USATSI_15292201
News

Ravens Defensive End Derek Wolfe Savoring Opportunity to Get Back Into Postseason

USATSI_15292162
News

SI Team Publishers Week 17 NFL Picks

USATSI_15364972
News

Ravens Offense Averaging 406.8 Yards Over Four-Game Win Streak

USATSI_15144255
News

Ravens Add Depth by Signing Former Lions Safety Jayron Kearse to Practice Squad

USATSI_13827466 (1)
News

Jimmy Smith Officially Signs One-Year Extension With Ravens

USATSI_15291278
News

Lamar Jackson: Ravens Are 'Dialed In' for Deep Playoff Run

USATSI_15288410
News

Sam Koch Could Miss First Game in 15-Year Career Because of COVID-19

USATSI_15170450
News

Lamar Jackson Named Ravens 2020 MVP by PFWA, Local Media

USATSI_15054077
News

Ravens-Bengals Week 17 Fantasy Outlook