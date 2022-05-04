Ravens Won't Play International Game in 2022

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The NFL released its international schedule for the 2022 season and the Ravens were not included in any of the games.

Here are the matchups:

Week 4, Sunday, Oct. 2

Vikings vs. Saints in London at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, 9:30 a.m.

Week 5, Sunday, Oct. 9

Giants vs. Packers in London at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, 9:30 a.m.

Week 8, Sunday, Oct. 30

Broncos vs. Jaguars in London at Wembley Stadium, 9:30 a.m.

Week 10, Sunday, Nov. 13

Seahawks vs. Buccaneers in Munich, 9:30 a.m.

Week 11, Monday, Nov. 21

49ers vs. Cardinals in Mexico City, 8:15 p.m.

The Ravens don't play Arizona.

The Ravens have Jacksonville, New Orleans and Tampa Bay on their away schedule next season, so they could have been lined up to play overseas in one of those three games.

Ravens have only played once overseas, a 44-7 loss to the Jaguars in London in 2017.

"We are very excited to be staging five games outside the United States in 2022, and thank the clubs for their continued commitment to growing the sport internationally," said Peter O'Reilly, NFL Executive Vice President, Club Business and League Events. "Our fans in Germany, Mexico and the UK can look forward to seeing some of the most iconic names and biggest stars in the League and enjoying an incredible series of events."