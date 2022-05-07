Ravens Work Out Couple of Veteran Players

OWINGS MILLS, Md, — The Ravens worked out defensive tackle Marcell Dareus, the third overall pick in the 2011 draft, and wide receiver Geronimo Allison, coach John Harbaugh confirmed.

The two players practiced with the Ravens' 11 draft picks and undrafted players over the weekend.

Dareus, 32, has not played since 2019 when he appeared in six games with the Jaguars. He has appeared in 121 games across 10 seasons in the league, making 107 starts. In 2014, he had a career-high 10 sacks and was named first-team All-Pro with the Bills.

"Marcell Dareus is out here working out," Harbaugh said. "You’ve heard of him, right? I mean, gosh, he’s out he working out, and he even says, ‘Coach, I’m learning stuff out here.’ You’re always learning. As a coach, I’ve been doing it, I think, 36 years now, and you can’t believe every day that you learn something."

Last season, Allison played in three games with the Lions, but he did not have a reception. Allison spent the first four years of his career with the Green Bay Packers, finishing with 89 receptions for 1,045 yards and six touchdowns.

"Geronimo Allison is out here," Harbaugh said. "You’ll see him out here today working out. [I’m] talking about in terms of tryout, and then there are other guys that want to be here, too. I think we have a great crop of free-agent wide receivers because they saw the opportunity.”