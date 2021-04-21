Lamar Jackson, Mark Andrews, Hollywood Brown, J.K. Dobbins Work Out in Arizona

While many NFL players have opted out of voluntary workouts, several Ravens players are getting ready for the season.

Quarterback Lamar Jackson, tight end Mark Andrews, wide receiver Hollywood Brown and running back J.K. Dobbins have been working out in Arizona, according to a video posted on social media (video above) by Trace Carroll, a tight ends coach at Pinnacle high school.

Andrews grew up in Scottsdale, Ariz.

Last year, Jackson gathered the team's wide receivers in Florida to work out because the team's facility was closed because of COVID-19.

During Phase 1 of the offseason program, running April 19-May 14, all team meetings will be held virtually and no on-field work will be permitted. Players are allowed to work out in the weight room under the direction of the team's strength and conditioning coaches.

Several Ravens have taken advantage of that option and are back at the training facility getting ready for the season, coach John Harbaugh confirmed during the team's pre-draft press conference.

“I’ve been on record saying that already. It’s football practice; it’s a team game; it’s the ultimate team game." Harbaugh said. "Since I’ve been in the League, in terms of the controversy about the whole thing, it’s been voluntary. We coach every guy that wants to be here. Every [player] that decides to show up, we’ll coach, and that’s what we’ll do.

"So, I’m looking forward to it, and when they get here, we’ll be coaching them – that’s kind of how it works out. And we’ve got guys in the building today. We have guys, we have non-rehab guys here. So, guys make their choices, and the guys who are here, we’re coaching them up.”