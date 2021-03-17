Ravens Market for Free-Agent Wide Receivers Already Thinning

Several players off the board hour before free agency officially begins.

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens might need to pivot with their plan to add a veteran, play-making wide receiver.

The free agency market for those players is already thin.

Some of the marquee names, such as Chris Godwin (Buccaneers) and Allen Robinson (Bears), were grounded with franchise tags.

Other players potentially targeted by the Ravens, such as Corey Davis (Jets), Nelson Agholor (Patriots) and Kendrick Bourne (Patriots), already signed with other teams.

Chris Moore, who spent the last five seasons with Baltimore, agreed to a deal with the Texans, and Dez Bryant is also looking for a new contract after signing with the Ravens last season.

There are still several wide receivers available in free agency, but the market has become unstable because of the lower salary cap this season.

Some of the top names still available include Kenny Golladay, Will Fuller, Curtis Samuel, JuJu Smith-Schuster, T.Y. Hilton, Rashard Higgins, Antonio Brown, former Raven first-round pick Breshad Perriman and Sammy Watkins.

If the Ravens decide not to sign a free-agent wide receiver, they could look to add a playmaker in the draft. Baltimore has selected six wide receivers in the past three drafts, including 2019 first-round pick Marquise Brown. Two of those players — Jaleel Scott and Jordan Lasley — were selected in 2018 and are no longer with the team.

The Ravens could opt to use the 27th overall pick to grab Terrace Marshall (LSU), Rashod Bateman (Minnesota), or Kadarius Toney (Florida). However, there is also value in the later rounds.