Video: Marquise Brown Shows Off Speed Prior to Game Against Panthers

Ravens wide receiver Marquise Brown has not practiced since the second day of training camp, so he won't play against the Carolina Panthers in the second NFL preseason game.

Brown, however, showed a solid burst in pregame warmups and looks ready to start the regular season-opener against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sept. 13.

"It’s his hamstring, so you just have to kind of see where it’s at – there’s a process there," Ravens coach John Harbaugh said. "You don’t want to come back and re-injure it, which we’ve seen before. So, that’ll be the key there.”

Brown has thrived under new wide receivers coach Tee Martin and pass game specialist Keith Williams. He was making acrobatic receptions throughout the offseason workouts and the first day of training camp.

"We attack all bases from route running to releases, to blocking," Brown said. "Whatever we have to do, we make sure we get it done before we even get with the defense. So, that’s been a good addition.”

Brown, who was the 25th overall pick in the 2019 draft, battled a foot injury for most of his rookie year, but still managed to play a key role in the offense. He finished his rookie regular season with 46 receptions for 584 receiving yards and seven touchdowns.

His seven touchdowns tied Marlon Brown in 2013 and Torrey Smith in 2011 for the most by a rookie in team history. Brown also had seven receptions for 126 yards in the divisional playoff game against Tennessee.

Last season, Brown caught 58 passes for a team-high 769 yards with eight touchdowns over 16 games.

Brown plays a vital role in the offense.

The Ravens need to get him back on the field, and they appear patient to have Brown ready for the Raiders.