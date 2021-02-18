Ravens Potential Draft Target: Ohio State Offensive Lineman Wyatt Davis

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta says the team is committed to boosting the offensive line this offseason.

Baltimore needs to do a better job protecting its most prized asset —quarterback Lamar Jackson, who was was sacked 29 times last season and eight more times in the playoffs.

DeCosta will look to add talent in this year's draft.

Here's a breakdown of Ohio State offensive lineman Wyatt Davis

Size: 6-foot-4, 315 pounds

Pros: Davis was a unanimous First-Team All-American in 2020. He should be able to start immediately at guard. Davis is regarded as one of the best blockers in the draft and will be a first-round pick. Davis is athletic, strong and mobile, which could complement Jackson's skill set. Davis will also bring toughness to the Ravens offensive line.

Cons: Davis dealt with several injuries last season and had to leave the national championship game against Alabama. Those are not long-term setbacks, but durability will be something NFL teams will scrutinize.

Quote: Davis: “After months of uncertainty this past summer, I made the decision to opt back in for the opportunity to suit back up with my Ohio State brothers and compete for a National Championship, Although we came up short of our ultimate goal, I am incredibly proud of what the 2020 Ohio State Buckeyes accomplished. We achieved an undefeated season, Big 10 Championship, College Football Playoff (Sugar Bowl) win, and a chance to play for a National Championship. I would not trade the experience these last few months for anything and am proud of what our team accomplished.”

Outlook: Davis is projected to be a late first-round pick or early second-round pick, meaning he will be available when the Ravens ake the 27th overall selection. Baltimore needs to boost its interior offensive line and Davis would be a huge addition. The Ravens never fully recovered from the loss of right guard Marshal Yanda last season and Davis can begin to help fill that void.