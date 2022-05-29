Skip to main content

Ravens Young Wide Receivers Will Get A Chance to Shine

Baltimore has group of young wideouts competing for a roster spot.

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — It's going to sink or swim for the Ravens' young group of wide receivers.

Baltimore has yet to add a veteran to replace Marquise Brown, who was traded to the Arizona Cardinals this offseason.

Coach John Harbaugh looks prepared to see how the current group of players on the roster can handle the workload. 

"I think at some point in time, you’ve got to put guys out there," Harbaugh said. "We all like to cling to the known, the names, whatever it might be, and the opportunity to throw those guys out there and see how they do … I can tell you this, they’re working really hard. I mean, they understand the situation, and I think they’re making the most of it. 

"They’ve been here, really being honest with you, for almost months now. They’ve been here from the beginning working extremely hard every day.”

The Ravens have a young group of wide receivers on the current roster with Rashod Bateman, a first-round pick last year, headlining this group. Baltimore also has Devin Duvernay, James Proche, and Tylan Wallace pushing for more playing time.

Second-year player Binjimen Victor has flashed in practice. 

The Ravens also reportedly signed several undrafted wide receivers, including Makai Polk (Mississippi State), Slade Bolden (Alabama), Trevon Clark (California), and Devon Williams (Oregon) to compete for jobs.

Bridges and Bolden have stood out in the recent OTAs. 

Tight end Isaiah Likely also plays like a big-bodied wide receiver.

"We took ‘Bate’ [Rashod Bateman] last year; he was our first-round guy, and I think he’s going to show you why," GM Eric DeCosta said. "Devin, we have a theory that guys that end up playing on special teams and being really good special teams players end up being really good position players. We think Devin is a great young player. We took Tylan last year, and kind of the same thing. He’s a young player and we were very excited to get him last year. He’s a guy last year that we got in the fourth round, that we probably would have taken a round and a half earlier last year. 

"Then we have James, and James made a jump last year and made some critical plays in games."

