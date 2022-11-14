Tee Martin: James Proche 'Maximizing Opportunities' Ravens

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens wide receiver James Proche has been the victim of the team's player personnel.

He's not part of some of the offensive coordinator Greg Roman's packages, so that has limited his time on the field.

Nonetheless, Ravens wide receivers coach Tee Martin said that Proche has played well when he is in the game and he'll get more opportunities over the final stretch of the season.

It also hasn't helped that Proche is behind Devin Duvernay on the depth chart.

"He’s maximizing his opportunities," Martin said. "The way that we’ve been playing personnel-wise, it kind of limits that time of him being on the field. We have certain personnels where he’s in the game 100 percent of the time. He’s also Devin Duvernay’s backup in certain personnels, and Devin doesn’t like to come out of the game, and Devin is playing great.

"So, it’s hard to substitute a player who’s playing at a high level and playing really well. It’s not a knock on James at all; he’s playing great, route running, catching the ball and making some big catches."

Proche has been targeted eight times and caught six passes for 53 yards. He'll play more snaps with fellow wide receiver Rashod Bateman on IR with a foot injury.

Proche has also done a lot of good work off the ball.

"He’s also blocking his tail off which is an area where I challenged him during the offseason to improve in," Martin said. "So, it’s just a matter of us in game-planning getting him out there and playing, but it’s not a knock on him. He’s playing at a high level; he’s doing everything we’re asking him to do and beyond, and you’ll continue to see him play more as we finish the season.”