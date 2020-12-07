Ravens D-Line Could Get Boost Against Dallas, Ezekiel Elliott

OWINGS MILLS, Md. —The Ravens have lost their past three games without five-time Pro-Bowl defensive end Calais Campbell in the lineup.

The run defense has also been hampered with nose tackle Brandon Williams sidelined.

Both of those players could be back in the lineup Week 13 against Dallas and running back Ezekiel Elliott, who is ranked 10th in the NFL with 707 yards rushing.

The Ravens are 6-5 and ranked ninth in the current seven-team playoff format in the AFC.

"Calais is coming off the COVID-19 list, so that’ll be the doctor’s decision from that standpoint, as well as the calf – those two things," Baltimore coach John Harbaugh said. "Brandon was only on there … He never tested positive, so his will be strictly based on the high-ankle sprain that he had. So, they practiced to a degree, and those decisions will get made here between now and [Tuesday].”

Campbell was back on the practice field this week after suffering a calf injury in Week 9 against the Indianapolis Colts. He was later placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Campbell, who was acquired from Jacksonville in the offseason, has been one of Baltimore's most dominant players, amassing four sacks and five tackles for loss this season.

Defensive tackle Brandon Williams, who injured his ankle in Week 10 against the Patriots. The Ravens allowed 133 to Derrick Henry in a 30-24 overtime loss to the Titans the following week. Baltimore played much better Week 12 in a 19-14 loss to the Steelers, who managed just 68 yards rushing on 28 carries. Williams has practiced this week on a limited basis.

Veteran defensive end Derek Wolfe has played a key role without Campbell and Williams in the lineup.

“He’s been a stud for us," defensive coordinator Don Martindale said about Wolfe. "With missing ‘Big Baby’ [Brandon Williams] and Calais, he’s been the anchor in there, and he’s been the leader in there. He’s played a huge role for us, both in the run game and rushing the quarterback. So, his arrow is … He’s going in the right direction. And I’m excited to get all three of them back. You know that, so.”



