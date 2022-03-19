Recent Free-Agent Signings Give Ravens More Flexibility In Draft

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens were aggressive right out of the gate with free agency.

Baltimore was able to solve some challenges on the current rosier roster with the additions of safety Marcus Williams, offensive tackle Morgan Moses and defensive tackle Michael Pierce.

The Ravens can now plug more holes with 10 picks in the upcoming draft.

The addition of the three free agents should provide them with more flexibility.

"That’s definitely part of the process," GM Eric DeCosta said. "We think of the offseason as a bunch of different roads that you can take, and I think to get to your destination, the more roads you can eliminate before the Draft, the easier it is to pick the best available player. You never want to be in a position, I think, as a drafter where you’re specifically drafting every pick need-based. So, the way that we envision it is we have a bunch of different holes; we try to fill some. You can’t fill them all in free agency – the cost is prohibitive.

"But you try to eliminate some holes, and then you really laser focus with the Draft, trying to assess the talent and then find the best possible players at the positions you need who are the best position players available at the time.”

The Ravens still need to add a cornerback and more depth on the offensive and defensive lines. They should be able to add a playmaker that can make an immediate impact with the 14th overall pick in the draft.

Baltimore has already put itself in a position to improve on last year's 8-9 record.