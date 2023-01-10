Report: Ravens Ink Roquan Smith to Massive Extension

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens inside linebacker Roquan Smith changed the entire dynamic of the defense when he was acquired from the Bears midseason.

Now, the Ravens decided to keep him around even longer.

Smith agreed to a five-year, $100 million deal with $45 million fully guaranteed and $60 million, according to the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport in total guarantees.

That deal makes Smith the highest-paid at his position in NFL history.

"He doesn’t worry about what people think; he doesn’t care," Ravens coach John Harbaugh said. "He wants to do the things that are required to be a great player and to be a great unit and then to impact your team. That’s what he’s all about – 100% – [and] that’s what I love about him. He’s one of the top guys I’ve ever seen that way, and I think that does always impact everybody as a leader, for sure. I want all of our guys to lead that way.”

Smith made the Pro Bowl for the first time this season.

He is third on the team with 86 tackles. Smith also had two sacks and an interception.

In his nine games with the Ravens, they have allowed 14.7 points — second-fewest in NFL.

Most importantly, he makes the players around him better.

"As a player, he just has a great motor; he doesn’t stop," fellow inside linebacker Patrick Queen said. "If you watch film, you see every play he runs to the ball non-stop with his hair on fire and really lights somebody up. Then as a guy, [he is] the most talkative guy in the [meeting] room. He’s an all-around good guy; a great player, a physical player. How he acts as a person, you wouldn’t take him to be such a physical guy, but yes.”

Now, the Ravens have another player to build around on the defensive side of the ball.

The trade worked in Smith's favor.

"When I heard that I was getting traded here, besides my heart dropping for a minute not knowing where I was going ... Then I heard Ravens, I knew every year this team has a chance at competing for the playoffs, regardless of if I was here or not," Smith said. "So, just knowing I was coming here surrounded by a lot of good teammates, you know, and the coaching staff is amazing. I’m just happy to be here, but we’re just getting started.”