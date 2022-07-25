Skip to main content

Rod Woodson Joins Ravens Broadcast Team

Pro Football Hall of Famer Rod Woodson Joins Gerry Sandusky in the Booth for 2022 Season

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Baltimore Ravens, WBAL Radio 1090 AM/101.5 FM and 98Rock WIYY FM announced that Rod Woodson has become the newest member of their gameday radio broadcast team.  

Woodson, a Pro Football Hall of Fame defensive back and member of the Ravens’ Super Bowl XXXV-winning team, joins “Voice of the Ravens” Gerry Sandusky on the radio for all games during the 2022 season.

Additionally, Sandusky and Woodson, alongside CBS Sports’ Evan Washburn (sideline reporter), will handle Baltimore’s 2022 preseason television coverage, which simulcasts on radio and TV. The Emmy Award-winning preseason TV broadcasts and pre-game shows are produced by Ravens Productions, led by coordinating producer Matt Brevet, producer Andy Bock and director Lou Kusserow. They air on WBAL-TV, WJLA (Washington, D.C.), WGAL (York/Lancaster/Harrisburg, Pa.), WWCW (Roanoke, Va.), WUPV (Richmond, Va.), WTVZ-TV (Norfolk, Va.) and WMDT (Delmarva area). Broadcasts also simulcast on all radio affiliates (listed below).

Sandusky, WBAL-TV 11’s sports director, will continue to deliver play-by-play for the broadcasts, while Woodson will serve as a color analyst. The duo brings a wealth of football knowledge and experience to game broadcasts on WBAL Radio 1090 AM/101.5 FM and 98Rock WIYY FM (and streamed live on baltimoreravens.com). 

“Rod brings the unique perspective of someone who has both played and coached at the highest level of the game, and he does it in a down-to-earth way that is approachable, likable and just plain fun,” Sandusky stated. “It’s a privilege to work with a broadcast partner like Rod.” 

Woodson’s broadcast ascension is preceded by a storied, 17-year playing career with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Ravens, San Francisco 49ers and Oakland Raiders – culminating in a first-ballot Hall of Fame induction in 2009. His 71 interceptions rank third all time, and his 12 interceptions returned for a touchdown are the most in NFL history.

Woodson joins the broadcast crew after multiple years of experience as an analyst, most recently with Baltimore’s 2021 preseason coverage and Westwood One’s NFL gameday coverage. He began his broadcasting career with the NFL Network after retiring from the league in 2003. 

"Being a part of the Ravens’ gameday broadcast team is a blessing,” Woodson stated. “To be back with the team that I won my only Super Bowl with – the team’s first Super Bowl in franchise history – will be fun."

All Ravens games can be heard on 98Rock WIYY (97.9 FM), WBAL 1090 AM/101.5 FM, ESPN 630 AM (Washington, D.C.), baltimoreravens.com and in the Ravens mobile app (when fans are in Baltimore). This network broadcasts each game with affiliates spanning five states – Maryland, Delaware, Kentucky, Pennsylvania and West Virginia – and Washington, D.C. The Spanish radio broadcast of all Ravens games can be heard on Radio La Mera Mera 1050 AM and WTTZ 93.5 FM.  

2022 Ravens Radio Affiliates 

Maryland 

Annapolis – WNAV • 1430 AM/99.9 FM 

Baltimore – WBAL • 101.5 FM/1090 AM; WIYY • 97.9 FM; La Mera Mera • 93.5 FM/1050 AM 

Cambridge – WCEM • 106.3 FM/1240 AM 

Chestertown – WCTR • 106.9 FM & 96.1 FM/1530 AM 

Cumberland – WCMD • 102.1 FM/1230 AM 

Frederick – W292FR • 106.3 FM 

Hagerstown – WARK • 1490 AM/98.9 FM 

Hancock – WWEG • 106.9 FM 

Pocomoke City – WBBX • 106.1 FM 

Rehoboth Beach/Ocean City – WGMD • 92.7 FM 

Westminster – WTTR • 1470 AM/102.3 FM 

Delaware 

Seaford – WUSX • 98.5 FM 

Kentucky 

Louisville – The Ville • 93.9 FM 

West Virginia 

Keyser – WKLP • 1390 AM 

Martinsburg – WWEG • 106.9 FM 

Pennsylvania 

York – WSBA • 910 AM/93.9 FM 

 Washington, D.C. 

Washington, D.C. – ESPN • 630 AM 

2022 Ravens Preseason Television Stations 

• WBAL-TV (Baltimore) 

• WJLA (Washington, D.C.) 

• WGAL (York/Lancaster/Harrisburg, Pa.) 

• WWCW (Roanoke, Va.) 

• WUPV (Richmond, Va.) 

• WTVZ-TV (Norfolk, Va.) 

• WMDT (Delmarva area) 

