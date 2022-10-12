Skip to main content

Ronnie Stanley Has Triumphant Return to Ravens Lineup

Baltimore Ravens left tackle Ronnie Stanley is back from an ankle injury.

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ronnie Stanley did not want to rush back into the Ravens lineup.

The left tackle tried that last year, aggravated his ankle injury, and lasted just one game.

Stanley finally made his debut in Week 5 against the Cincinnati Bengals and performed well.

He played 22 offensive snaps and had 13 pass-blocking attempts, allowing zero pressures, according to the analytics.

"I think it will definitely take a little time, but me being the person I am, I definitely don’t want any of that time to be wasted on gameday," Stanley said. "I want to make sure I'm on point to be the player I know I can be.”

The Ravens rotated Stanley and Pat Mekari at left tackle. It was the prudent course of action because Mekari is also trying to bounce back from a sprained ankle. 

Ravens coach John Harbaugh was pleased with the performance of both players. 

“He played well; Ronnie played well, and so did Pat," Harbaugh said. "Both of those guys were going against [Trey] Hendrickson, and he’s a really good player out there, a high-motor guy. I wouldn’t say we wiped him out of the game or anything like that, but he didn’t wreck the game by any stretch. So, I thought those guys did a really good job. Ronnie was Ronnie. To see that, and he felt good afterward – he was strong, solid. 

"He anchored really well; that was important with the ankle to see that. We thought he was going to do that because he did it in practice. So, big step, big step in the right direction for Ronnie.”

Harbaugh was non-commital about continuing the rotation between Mekari and Stanley. 

Much of that depends on the health of both players. 

"I’m just listening to what the doctors, the trainer, and what Ronnie says. It’s really up to those guys; it’s between Ronnie and the trainers to tell us what the deal is, and we’ll adhere to it and build the gameplan accordingly,” Harbaugh said. 

