Second-Half Surge Propels Ravens Over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

This time, the Ravens won the fourth quarter ... and the game.

After a series of frustrating collapses over the first seven games, Baltimore finally played well down the stretch and put away the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 27-22 on Thursday night.

Lamar Jackson shook off the slow start and threw a pair of touchdown passes in the second half. Jackson completed 27 of 38 passes for 238 yards.

The Ravens improved to 5-3 and have won back-to-back games for the first time since November 2021.

Tampa Bay entered the game as the NFL's worst rushing offense. Running back Leonard Fournette had a couple of solid runs early in the game but finished with just 24 yards on 9 carries with a touchdown.

Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady was out of sync for most of the game and was 26 of 44 for 325 yards and a touchdown. Brady was also sacked twice by Justin Houston and once by Justin Madubuike.

After an anemic first half where they scored just 3 points, the Ravens tied the game on their first drive of the third quarter on a 5-yard pass from Jackson to Kenyan Drake.

The Ravens then took their first lead, 17-10, in the final minute of the third quarter when Jackson threw a 10-yard strike to rookie tight end Isaiah Likely, who caught 6 passes for 77 yards.

Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans beat Marlon Humphrey for a 51-yard reception on the next drive. That set up a shirt field goal by Ryan Succop that cut the margin to 4.

A 40-yard pass interference penalty on Ravens defensive back Brandon Stephen gave Tampa Bay the ball on the 6. The Buccaneers had a costly false start penalty on 4th down and they had to settle for another field goal that cut the lead to 24-16.

Justin Tucker converted a 30-yard field with just over two minutes remaining. The Buccaneers answered with an 8-yard touchdown pass from Brady to Julio Jones but the 2-point conversion and the Ravens maintained a 27-22 lead.

Likely recovered the onside kick to seal the win.

Baltimore running back Gus Edwards had another solid game and had 65 yards on 11 carries before leaving with a leg injury. His status is uncertain.

The Ravens also lost several other key players to injuries, including tight end Mark Andrews (shoulder) and wide receiver Rashod Bateman (foot).

Tampa Bay wide receiver Mike Evans caught 6 passes for 123 yards.

The Ravens got a huge break after being forced to punt on their first possession. Buccaneers returner Dee Delaney ran into Jaelon Darden during the kick and Kevon Seymour recovered the ball on Tampa Bay 6. However, the Ravens red-zone woes continued and they had to settle for a field goal by Tucker.

Tampa Bay responded by marching down the field on the ensuing drive. Fournette capped the 75-yard drive with a 1-yard score and the Buccaneers led 7-3.

Tampa Bay hadn't scored a touchdown in the first quarter all season.

A 31-yard field goal by Succop in the closing seconds of the opening quarter gave the Buccaneers a 10-3 lead.

The Ravens got into the red zone with two minutes left in the half but Jackson could not find Demarcus Robinson in the end zone on a 4th-and-two.

Tucker's 61-yard FG attempt is blocked right before halftime.